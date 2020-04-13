|
Honorable Judge Andrew Brutton Gallagher
Shreveport - Honorable Judge Andrew Brutton Gallagher, 90, was born September 21, 1929 to Andrew Cadwalleder and Dulce Brutton Gallagher in Cincinnati, Ohio. He passed away Saturday April 11, 2020 from a short illness. Private graveside services will be held Thursday April 16, 2020 at Forest Park Cemetery with memorial service to be held at a later date.
After his parents death at a very young age, Andy was raised by his Uncle and Aunt, Harry and Bertha Brutton. He graduated from Walnut Hills High School in Cincinnati. He was a graduate from Washington & Lee University and the Washington & Lee University Law School. Andy served for the United States Army reserves stationed in Berlin, Germany during the Korean War and the height of the Cold War. Soon after his military experience, he moved to Louisiana and attended LSU Paul M. Hebert Law Center. He started his law experience at Gallagher, Alexander, & Gallagher in 1961. Soon after it became Gallagher & Gallagher in 1965, where he practiced up to 1979. During this time, he served as the Legal Officer of the Caddo Juvenile Court. In 1979, he ran for Juvenile Court Judge, where he won and served until his retirement in 1999.
During his time at Juvenile Court, Andy was an advocate with helping the Juvenile Justice Program in Northwest Louisiana and for the state of Louisiana. He served on the committee to write the Children' Code for the State of Louisiana. He served on the Board of Directors for the Rutherford House, Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA), Volunteer of Youth Justice, Louisiana Commission of Law Enforcement, member of the Shreveport Bar Association, Louisiana and Virginia Bar Associations, Les Advocates, Louisiana District Judges Association; served as President of Louisiana Council of Juvenile and Family Court Judges, Board of Trustees of the National Council of Juvenile and Family Court Judges, Board of Directors of the Northwest Louisiana Law Enforcement Planning Council; Attorney Chairman of the Louisiana Medical Malpractice Panel; member of the Campaign Oversight Committee, member of Sigma Nu Fraternity.
Grandaddy as he was affectionately known by his grandchildren and great grandson, was a kind and gentle man who was willing to help anyone in need. Throughout his life he loved his Cincinnati Reds, Cincinnati Bengals and LSU Tigers. He especially enjoyed 15 years of companionship with his beloved chocolate lab, Belle.
Proceeding Andy in his death were his parents; son, Paul Tudor Gallagher. Left to cherish his memory, his wife, Marilyn; daughter, Laura Gallagher Amberson and husband, Joe; son, John Andrew Gallagher and his wife, Camille; son, Patrick Thomas Gallagher and his wife, Mary; grandchildren, Claire Amberson Phillips and husband, Kace; Joseph Harris Amberson, IV; Davis Brutton Gallagher; Ethan, Emma and Evan Chamberlain; Whitney Scroggins; great-grandson, George Amberson Phillips.
The family would like to express their sincere appreciation to the entire staff at the Chateaus of Montclair Assisted Living, staff at the Carpenter House and St. Joseph Hospice and all the health care workers at Ochsner Medical.
The family suggests memorials may be made in lieu of flowers to the Rutherford House, First Presbyterian Church or the .
Published in Shreveport Times from Apr. 13 to Apr. 16, 2020