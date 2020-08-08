Andrew Dossett McCullough
Houston, TX - Andrew Dossett McCullough, 84, died peacefully on August 5, 2020 in Houston, Texas. Dossett was born on November 24, 1935 in McAllen, Texas to Elizabeth Dossett and Leland Graves McCullough.
A private, family graveside service on will held on the morning of Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at Forest Park Cemetery, 3700 St. Vincent Avenue, Shreveport, Louisiana 71103. A video of the graveside service will be able on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 on the Bradshaw-Carter website under Dossett's obituary link. Due to the constraints of COVID-19, a celebration of Dossett's life will be held in Houston at a later date to be announced. A more detailed obituary will appear in next Sunday's edition of the Houston Chronicle. Funeral services are under the direction of Bradshaw-Carter Memorial & Funeral Services, 1734 West Alabama Street in Houston, Texas (713-521-0066); www.bradshawcarter.com
