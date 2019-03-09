Andrew James Kosmitis



Shreveport - Mr. Andrew James Kosmitis, 92, peacefully departed this life on March 6, 2019 with his wife, Constantina T. Kosmitis at his side.



Affectionately called Andy, Mr. Kosmitis was born in Patras, Greece on March 18, 1926, to James and Asimo Kosmitis. He sailed as an infant to America and grew up in East Chicago, Indiana. He and his brothers, John and Nick, enjoyed attending White Sox and Cubs baseball games and skating on the lakes. He attended high school in Indiana Harbor, where he was a track star and won the state high school competition in the 440. After completing high school, he enrolled in the United States Navy in 1944 on his 18th birthday. He served in World War II on the U.S.S. Bingham, sailing from Seattle to Kwajalein and on to Okinawa during the Pacific Naval Campaign. He survived the Typhoon Cobra (Halsey's Typhoon) and volunteered to recover his fellow servicemen from the beach. Andy was honorably discharged in June 1946 after serving the country he loved. One of his favorite recent memories was visiting the WWII Memorial Museum opening in New Orleans, where he became an honored member.



After attending Purdue University for a year, he began working for Sears & Roebuck Company. He transferred to Louisiana and spent 32 years selling appliances at the Bossier City location. Andy excelled in sales; providing for his family and stressing education, faith and family to his children and everyone he met. Andy never met a stranger and his boss often said, "Andy could sell ice to an Eskimo." Awarded salesman of the year for many years, he was bestowed honors nationally at the Chicago Tower as top in sales.



Andy was married to the love of his life and partner in life, the beautiful Constantina Tsopelas Kosmitis on April 26, 1953. They moved from East Chicago to Haughton, Louisiana in 1956 to a farm and then to Shreveport, Louisiana in 1964. He was a dedicated son, brother, husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, who not only provided love and support, but had a great sense of humor and fun always.



Andy joined the Masons in 1948 and was a member of the Grand Lodge of Louisiana, Temple #48 F. & A. M. A dedicated servant of God, he was a member of St. George Greek Orthodox Church, where he served as President of the church community and member of the church board for many, many, years. A lifelong member of the AHEPA, American Hellenic Educational Progressive Association, he was dedicated to help Greek immigrants to assimilate in American society. Andy not only assimilated but befriended all who crossed his path and could visit anywhere meeting a friend along the way.



Andy loved music of all kinds with big band and dancing his favorite. He loved spending time gardening with his wife and coffee with friends for many years. He enjoyed installing appliances for everyone, tinkering, and was a handyman for all family and friends.



He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Asimo Kosmitis; brother, John Kosmitis and sister, Christina Varellas.



He is survived by his wife of 65 Years, Constantina (Dena) Kosmitis with whom he spent every day of his life sharing love, humor and faith. Together they provided faith and love to their family and three children: daughter, Sylvia (Dr. Joseph Humble) of Monroe; son, Dr. Kimon "Kim" Kosmitis (Lisa) of Pine Bluff, Arkansas; daughter, Georgia "Gia" Patricia Kosmitis of Shreveport. He is survived by five grandchildren: Kristen Kosmitis Rolle (Zach), Alexandra Kosmitis Bowen (Wade), Phillip Andrew Kosmitis (Jennifer), Jake Humble (Ansley), and Melinda Humble. He is survived by one great-grandson, Andrew Rolle and another great-grandson due April 1. He is also survived by his brother, Nick Kosmitis. Also left to cherish his memory are a host of other beloved family members; including nieces and nephews, who affectionately referred to him as Uncle Andy.



Many thanks to Dr. David Abdehou, Brittany Shepard and Sheldon Snow, who always provided compassionate care with dignity and love to Andy. The family is eternally grateful for their friendship and care.



A visitation service will take place at Osborn Funeral Home on Sunday, March 10 from 4 pm to 6 pm with a Trisagion beginning at 6 pm. The funeral service will be held St. George Greek Orthodox Church on Monday, March 11 at 10 am. Officiating will be the Rev. Fr. Ioannis Krokos. Interment will follow at Greenwood Cemetery, Stoner Avenue. Pallbearers will be Phillip Kosmitis, Peter Mellekas, Zach Rolle, Wade Bowen, Jake Humble, Chad Hebert, Tristan Hebert and Thomas Hebert. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to St. George Greek Orthodox Church, 1719 Creswell Avenue, Shreveport, LA 71101. Published in Shreveport Times from Mar. 9 to Mar. 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary