Pastor Andrew W. Marshall, Sr.Shreveport - Celebration of life services for Pastor Andrew W. Marshall, Sr. 85, will be 11 a.m, Saturday, September 19, 2020 at Summerhill B.C., Evelyn, La. Pastor Clyde McCray, officiating. Interment will follow at Fillmore Cemetery, Haughton, La. Family visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at Sunlight B.C., Pastor George Monroe.Pastor Marshall entered into eternal rest on Thursday, September 10, 2020.He is survived by his six children; Joyce Green (Jimmy), Glen Giles, Shirley Flournoy (Booker T.), Andrew Marshall, Jr. (Geneva), Calvin Marshall all of Shreveport and Avery Davis (Veronica) of Minneapolis, Minnesota, grandchildren, 2 sisters; Elizabeth Hawkins and Gertha Gardner, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.