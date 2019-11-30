|
|
Andy Ellis
Tallahassee, FL - Andy Ellis was born in Shreveport, Louisiana, to Bobby Ray and Martha Frierson Ellis on September 24, 1976, and died on November 25, 2019 in Tallahassee, Florida.
He went to Evangel Christian Academy where he played football and graduated valedictorian of his class in 1995. Andy went on to obtain his Bachelors from Louisiana Tech in 2000, received his Masters from Florida State University in 2002 and was just shy of obtaining his Doctorate from Florida State University before he died.
In 2002, he married Stephanie Hester and they had three children, Sydney Grace, Barron and Bridges. Andy is survived by his mother, wife, children, siblings, Screven (and Sabrena) Watson of Tallahassee, FL; Bo (and Teah) Watson of Texarkana, TX; Michael Ellis of Clewiston, FL; and Robin Ellis of Shreveport, LA; Aunt Pat Chapman of Shreveport, LA and many more relatives and friends. His entire family feels that he was a brilliant light that was extinguished way too soon.
Andy will be remembered by all who knew him for his intelligence, creativity and love of all things crazy, fast and loud, especially LSU football, guns, tattoos and motorcycles. We were blessed to have Andy for 43 years and he was an awesome husband, father, son, brother, friend, professor, writer and photographer. Heaven will never be the same again now that he is there, but neither will our lives without him.
A private family service was held Saturday, November 30, 2019 in Tallahassee. Should friends desire, memorial contributions may be made to Grace Mission, 303 West Brevard Street, Tallahassee, FL 32301, website: http://gracemission.net or a .
Kelly Barber of Bevis Funeral Home (850-385-2193 or www.bevisfh.com) is assisting the Ellis family with their arrangements.
Published in Shreveport Times from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2019