Angela Busi Doe
1970 - 2020
Angela Busi Doe

Shreveport -

Angela Busi Doe passed away on Thursday, September 24, 2020. She was born on December 7, 1970 in Shreveport, Louisiana.

Angela was the longtime owner and manager of the iconic Shreveport restaurant Herby-K's. She embraced the history of the family restaurant and worked tirelessly to keep the Herby K's family going through good and difficult times. Angela supported the local community and strove to bring unity for a better future to all in the area.

Angela loved her daughter Madeline with all her heart, and nothing made her smile more than knowing her daughter was happy. Angela loved music, fishing, and had a sharp wit. She loved animals and supported the rescue community with fierce passion. She was kindhearted, generous and strong.

She will be deeply missed.

Angela was preceded in death by her step-father, Adrian Johngene "John" Bean Jr.; grandmothers, Nena Fair Thrasher and Frances Marian Busi, and grandfather, Herbert John Busi, Jr.

Angela is survived by her husband, David Doe; daughter, Madeline Doe; mother, Janet Bean; sisters, Lesley Rickman and husband, Samuel Keith, Rachael Decuers and husband, Larry; nephews, Samuel Rickman, Will Rickman and John Wiley Decuers; grandfather, Maurice Stanly Thrasher; aunts, Sandy Ourso and husband Lynn, Kathy Thrasher, and Traci Thrasher; father, Herbert Busi III and wife, Patsy; step-sisters, Kellye Busi and Emma Busi; step-brother, Herbert Busi IV; cousin, Caroline Ourso and many other family members and friends.

A memorial gathering will be held at Herby K's on Sunday, October 4, 2020 from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials may be made to Madeline Doe's Education Trust Fund, bonnie.corbett@edwardjones.com, or Robinson's Rescue, robinsonsrescue.org/make-a-donation.






Published in Shreveport Times from Oct. 1 to Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
4
Memorial Gathering
03:00 - 07:00 PM
Herby K's
Funeral services provided by
Rose-Neath Funeral Home-Shreveport
1815 Marshall Street
Shreveport, LA 71101
(318) 222-0348
