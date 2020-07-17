1/1
Angela Hill
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Angela's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Angela Hill

Shreveport - Sister Angela Hill was born to the late Woodrow Reed, Sr. and her mother Mattie Mae Hill on September 28, 1970 in Shreveport, Louisiana. She was preceded in death by both her parents.

She confessed Christ in 2013 and was also baptized with her daughter Terra Williams in the same year. She then joined Jewell Street Baptist Church in devotion and faith until her health failed her.

Thursday, July 9, 2020 was the day the Lord called his trusted warrior back to her heavenly home.

Sister Angela Hill leaves to cherish her memory: one(1) son; Payne Williams, and one(1) daughter, Terra Williams.

She also leaves behind two(2) brothers: Greg Hill Sr, Artary Hill Sr, four(4) nephews, two(2) nieces, and a host of other relatives and friends.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Shreveport Times from Jul. 17 to Jul. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Aulds Funeral Home
7849 E. Kings Hwy
Shreveport, LA 71115
318-797-8124
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Aulds Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved