Angela HillShreveport - Sister Angela Hill was born to the late Woodrow Reed, Sr. and her mother Mattie Mae Hill on September 28, 1970 in Shreveport, Louisiana. She was preceded in death by both her parents.She confessed Christ in 2013 and was also baptized with her daughter Terra Williams in the same year. She then joined Jewell Street Baptist Church in devotion and faith until her health failed her.Thursday, July 9, 2020 was the day the Lord called his trusted warrior back to her heavenly home.Sister Angela Hill leaves to cherish her memory: one(1) son; Payne Williams, and one(1) daughter, Terra Williams.She also leaves behind two(2) brothers: Greg Hill Sr, Artary Hill Sr, four(4) nephews, two(2) nieces, and a host of other relatives and friends.