Anita Elizabeth Boney GibsonShreveport - Anita Elizabeth Boney Gibson went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 from complications after a recent stroke. She was born on March 23, 1929 in Biloxi, Mississippi, the third of five children of Julius and Josephine Boney.After graduating from Sacred Heart Academy in Biloxi, Anita earned her nursing degree as a RN from the Mercy Hospital School of Nursing in Vicksburg, Mississippi in 1951. While in nursing school, she met James B. Gibson Jr., and they fell in love and married in her parents' home in Biloxi on December 20, 1952. James's oil and gas career took them to Shreveport Louisiana, where they had five children, and remained partners for the rest of their lives. After James unexpectedly died of a heart attack in 1994, she was truly the matriarch of the family. The care and raising of her family and children meant everything to her, but her kids were also the victims of Anita's nurse's training when they all had to get in line for the annual tetanus shots!Anita was an active and giving member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church and served as a lay Eucharistic Minister. She attended Mass and Adoration Chapel daily. The foundation of her life was an unwavering devotion to the Church and her utter dedication to living in the footsteps of Jesus Christ each and every day.Anita was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, James; her daughter, Frances Pena; her brothers, Ralph Boney, Earnest Boney and Richard Boney and a granddaughter, Dena Everett.Anita is survived by her brother, Bob Boney of Biloxi; son, James B. Gibson III and his wife, Ann of Houston, Texas; daughter, Joanne Olita of Shreveport; son, David Gibson and his wife, Susan of Plano, Texas and Laurence Gibson of Biloxi. Other survivors include her six grandchildren, including Scott Gibson of Houston Texas, Daniel Olita of Austin, Texas, Amy Jones and husband, JP of Shreveport, Lilly Gibson of McKinney, Texas, Melissa Robbins and husband, Seth of Baytown, Texas, DeeDee Coley and husband, Carlan of West Monroe, Louisiana, Claire Daughtery and husband, Robert of Bridge City, Texas, and Jimmy Folsom of El Paso, Texas, plus eight great-grandchildren.Anita was a great cook, and we will greatly miss her Sunday dinners. She also loved to work in the garden, and she was always giving away lots of tomatoes, figs, pears and other fruits and vegetables from her backyard garden.A celebration of Anita's life with a rosary will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, July 13, 2020 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Shreveport, followed by a funeral mass at 10:30 a.m. Anita will be buried next to her husband James on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 with a private service to be held at the Gibson family plot in the Cedar Hill Cemetery in Vicksburg, Mississippi.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in her memory may be made to St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 204 Patton Avenue, Shreveport, Louisiana 71105.