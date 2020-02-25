Services
Good Samaritan Funeral Home
2200 Laurel Street
Shreveport, LA 71133-3585
(318) 221-7337
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
12:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Good Samaritan Funeral Home
2200 Laurel Street
Shreveport, LA 71133-3585
Service
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
11:00 AM
Zion Baptist John Wilson Chapel
3038 Hollywood Ave.
Shreveport, LA
Anize Arceneaux Harris


1942 - 2020
Anize Arceneaux Harris Obituary
Anize Arceneaux Harris

Shreveport - Anize Arceneaux Harris, age 79, was born September 8, 1942 to the late Arthur and Adlean Noree Arceneaux in Shreveport, LA.

Open Visitation will be held at Good Samaritan Funeral Home, 2200 Laurel St, Shreveport, LA 71103 from 12-6 PM on Thursday, February 27, 2020. Homegoing Celebration will be held the Zion Baptist John Wilson Chapel, 3038 Hollywood Ave., Shreveport, LA on Friday, February 28, 2020 at 11:00 AM. Interment will be at the Veterans Cemetery in Keithville, LA following the service. Visitation with family will be held at Zion Baptist Church after burial.

She survived by her children: Min. Andre Jones, Dr. Ramona Jones, Dr. Doris Kelly and Jennie Harris of Little Rock, Arkansas; 21 grandchildren; 23 great grandchildren. Special children that she imparted into Steffi, Shelley, Kristi, Cyndy, Katherine and Rebecca and the children of Lakeside Garden Apartments along with other nieces, nephews and friends. Also her companion, Bruneaux "Brunie" will miss her dearly.
Published in Shreveport Times from Feb. 25 to Feb. 27, 2020
