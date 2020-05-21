Services
Rose Neath Funeral Homes Inc. - Southside Chapel
2500 Southside Drive
Shreveport, LA 71118
(318) 687-1256
Ann Lawton


1939 - 2020
Ann Lawton Obituary
Ann Lawton

Ann Helen Lawton, whom her husband knew as Chick, left this world rather suddenly, in Willis Knighton Piermont's ICU, on May 16, 2020. She had been kidding about her symptoms with the nurses not long before the end. That was just the way she was.

Ann was born in Beaumont, Texas, to Elmer Carl and Dorothy MaryAnn Hornberger, on January 11, 1939, and went to high school in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She and Gil married in their senior years at L.S.U. Baton Rouge, La., and on April 17, 2020 enjoyed their 59th anniversary. She is survived by two wonderful sisters: MaryAnne Strickland (Mrs. Carl D.) of New Braunfels, Texas, and Sally Lynn Orgera (Mrs. Winthrop B.) of Capistrano, California. She is also survived by her husband, by son Randolph Marshall Lawton of Houston, by son Richard Grayson Lawton -- residence near Dixie Inn Louisiana, but working mostly in New Mexico - and by step-son Gilbert L. Lawton of Illinois, near Chicago.

Ann never knew she was beautiful. Imagine that. After retiring from several decades of being a church secretary, she spent hours each day visiting with lifelong lady friends or talking on the phone with them. She was active in a Bible study group, a social sorority, an exercise group, worked to raise funds for St. Jude's, decorated her home in detail for every season and most holidays of the year. She visited those she knew who were in hospital or confined by illness to their homes. She was as loving of all her in-laws as of her blood kin.

She always contended that God granted her and Gil the most wonderful relatives, neighbors and friends there are. She was extremely slow to anger, got over it in three minutes if she did, and laughed at herself for it. She was slow to criticize, complain or judge others and never apologized, because she had done nothing to apologize for. At the same time she was assertive about her ethics and Christian beliefs, if put to the test; and she could not be manipulated or budged by someone such as a high-pressure sales person.

Her memorial service will be attended by a small group, mostly family.

Donations can be made to St. Paul's Episcopal Church or to a special fund at the office of much-loved Dr. Robert T. Martin, cardiologist, Shreveport, LA, for patients in need of financial assistance in purchasing desperately-needed meds.
Published in Shreveport Times from May 21 to May 24, 2020
