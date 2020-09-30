Ann Preston Willett BoundsTexarkana - On Monday, September 28, 2020, Ann Preston Willett Bounds passed away at the age of 75. She was born on July 31, 1945 in Tallulah, Louisiana to August H Willett Jr and Ann Palmer Willett. After graduating Tallulah High School she attended Louisiana Tech where she met and married Michael Stuart Bounds (LT Col USAF) in June 1965. They were married 50 years, rearing a daughter and a son.While being stationed, with her family in numerous places including Ft Walton Beach, FL, Newport News, VA, Japan and Australia (to name a few), she completed her degree in Early Childhood Education in 1975. She was an educator for over 30 years. Her devotion to her students was unparalleled.Ann was preceded in death by her husband, Mike, her father, August, her mother, Ann, and two siblings, Trent and Palmer.She was survived by her two children, Milli (Alex) and Michael (Mattie), three siblings, August, Dan, and David as well as several nieces and nephews. She was our angel on earth. Her passing will be felt by many.A graveside service will be held on Saturday, October 3, 2020, at Greenwood Cemetery in Ruston, LA, at 2:00 pm. In lieu of flowers donations may be sent to First Presbyterian Church of Texarkana, 516 Pecan St or Texarkana Animal League, 5820 Richmond Rd.