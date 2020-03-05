|
|
Ann Skyles Chatelain
Shreveport - Shreveport, LA- Funeral services in loving memory of Ann Skyles Chatelain 73, will be held in the chapel of Rose-Neath Southside Funeral Home in Shreveport at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 7, 2020. Rev. Steve Swords will officiate. Internment will follow at Forest Park West Cemetery, 4000 Meriwether Road, Shreveport, LA. Visitation will be held Friday, March 6, 2020 from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
A reception of family and friends in Ann's honor will be held at the American Legion Lowe-McFarlane Post No. 14, 5315 S. Lakeshore Dr., Shreveport, LA on Sunday, March 8, 2020 at 2:00 p.m.
Ann Skyles Chatelain was born January 20, 1947, in Shreveport, LA, the oldest of two children born to Nellie Elizabeth Randaxhe Skyles and Frank W. Skyles. On the 27th day of February 2020, at home where she wanted to be, she gained perfect peace, taking her last earthly breath while her husband Ron held her close.
After graduation from Fair Park High School (class of 65), she attended Ayers School of Business. Although she was approached by several agencies to become a fashion model, her shy demeanor prevailed, and instead she embarked on a successful business career as a legal secretary for several law firms. Later, she moved onto LSU Medical Center in Shreveport, where she worked as a medical transcriptionist and secretarial assistant to several departmental Deans. In 2005, she finished her career as the Executive Secretarial Assistant to the Chancellor, LSU School of Medicine.
In 1969, Ann captured the heart of a young Army Captain with the innocence of her quiet demeanor and physical as well as internal beauty which never diminished. After his second tour of combat duty in Viet Nam, Ron Chatelain married Ann on October 10, 1970. A bond that lasted 50 years.
During her illness, she exhibited amazing courage and resilience in the face of the painful incurable disease. The cancer that broker her body, never broke her spirit. A fighter to the end after a courageous 30-month battle against ovarian cancer.
Ann was an extremely patriotic supporter of righteousness and our countries military and veterans. She served as an Auxiliary Member of American Legion Post14, Military Order of the Purple Heart Chapter 351, Vietnam Veterans of America, and supported the Combat Vets Motorcycle Ass. and Wounded Warrior Program. Ann was also a huge supporter of animal welfare and always had a passel of kitty fur babies she would rescue and bring home.
The only thing she loved as much as family was a lovely get together with fellowship, friends, and plenty of good wine, music and laughter. Before the illness took its toll, her infectious laugh would resonate across the room of any gathering. She found this comradery and more at the American Legion and with her Mardi Gras Krewe of Elders.
From an early age she was independent and strong willed, qualities that served her well throughout her life; but for those who knew her, she would best be remembered as loving, caring and kind, yet shyly private in nature. She was a beloved wife, sister, sister-in-law, aunt and friend.
Ann was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Nancy Skyles Smith. Left to cherish her memory is her devoted husband, Ron; cousins, Chuck Duncan (Elaine) of Bossier City, LA, Rosemarie Moore (Lawrence) of Shreveport, LA, and Shirley Hooper Scriber (Bobby) of Dallas, TX, Richard Skyles (Liz) of Shreveport, LA and Dorothy Skyles Severence (Bob) of Waskom, TX; nieces who were like daughters to
her, Ashley Chatelain Hadwin (Derek) of Gloster, LA, Katherine Chatelain Mansfield of Fredericksburg, TX and Lauren Chatelain, of Keithville, LA.
Honoring her as pallbearers will be Gary Chatelain, Larry Chatelain, Greg Andrus, Rick Smith, Bob Severance and Jerry Smith. Honorary pallbearers will be the Ladies of the American Legion Post 14 and the Krewe of Elders Auxiliary.
She very much appreciated and was comforted by the many prayers, concerns and love expressed by her extended family and friends throughout her time of illness.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Legion Post 14, P.O. Box 19408 or any local animal rescue organization of choice. Whatever you do, let her loving memory be your inspiration to uplift others.
A special thanks and gratitude to Dr. Chip McDonald and the staff of the Willis-Knighton Cancer Center for their professional care during Ann's treatment, and truly heartfelt thanks to WK Hospice nurses, Christy and Angela who cared for her so compassionately.
Ann was a wonderfully devoted wife and friend who will be greatly missed and never forgotten by those who life she touched.
"Many people will walk in and out of your life,
but only true friends will leave footprints on your heart."
-Eleanor Roosevelt
Published in Shreveport Times from Mar. 5 to Mar. 8, 2020