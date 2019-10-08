Services
Rockett-Nettles Funeral Home - Coushatta
233 East Carroll Street
Coushatta, LA 71019
(318) 932-4362
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
2:00 PM
1938 - 2019
Ann Stilwell Price Obituary
Ann Stilwell Price

Castor, LA - Funeral services for Ann Stilwell Price, 81, of Castor, LA will be held at 2 P.M. Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at Rockett-Nettles Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow in Thomas-Wren Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 6 P.M. until 8 P.M. Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at Rockett-Nettles Funeral Home.

Mrs. Price was born August 6, 1938 in Epps, LA and passed away October 6, 2019.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Roger Price; infant son; son, Ronald Price; two daughters, Rhonda Price Cloud and Robin Price; parents, Henry "Hank" and Mary Ellen Stilwell; and one sister, Barbara Safstrom.

Mrs. Price is survived by her son, Rodney Price of Castor, LA; one brother, Lonnie Stilwell and wife, Betty of Grand Prairie, TX; five grandchildren, R.J. Price, Trent Price, Ryan Price, Roger Cloud, and Robert Cloud; and several great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

Pallbearers will be Mike Nelson, David Price, Floyd Price, Mike Price, William Price, and Vaughn Womack.

The family would like to express a special thanks to the 5th and 7th floor nurses at Willis-Knighton Pierremont, nurses at Cornerstone Specialty Hospital, Dr. Del Mundo, Dr. Singh, and Dr. Desi and Physician's Assistant Reggie Hall.
Published in Shreveport Times on Oct. 8, 2019
