Ann Stilwell Price
Castor, LA - Funeral services for Ann Stilwell Price, 81, of Castor, LA will be held at 2 P.M. Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at Rockett-Nettles Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow in Thomas-Wren Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 6 P.M. until 8 P.M. Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at Rockett-Nettles Funeral Home.
Mrs. Price was born August 6, 1938 in Epps, LA and passed away October 6, 2019.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Roger Price; infant son; son, Ronald Price; two daughters, Rhonda Price Cloud and Robin Price; parents, Henry "Hank" and Mary Ellen Stilwell; and one sister, Barbara Safstrom.
Mrs. Price is survived by her son, Rodney Price of Castor, LA; one brother, Lonnie Stilwell and wife, Betty of Grand Prairie, TX; five grandchildren, R.J. Price, Trent Price, Ryan Price, Roger Cloud, and Robert Cloud; and several great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Mike Nelson, David Price, Floyd Price, Mike Price, William Price, and Vaughn Womack.
The family would like to express a special thanks to the 5th and 7th floor nurses at Willis-Knighton Pierremont, nurses at Cornerstone Specialty Hospital, Dr. Del Mundo, Dr. Singh, and Dr. Desi and Physician's Assistant Reggie Hall.
Published in Shreveport Times on Oct. 8, 2019