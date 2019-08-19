|
Anna "Sis" Jackson
Shreveport, LA - A funeral Mass celebrating the life of Anna "Sis" Jackson will be held at St. Elizabeth Ann Seaton Catholic Church on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. Officiating will be Rev. Mark Watson and Fr. Charles Glorioso. A visitation with family and friends at 10:00 A.M. will precede the Mass at the church. A reception will follow in the Burleigh Center with the burial to follow at Forest Park Cemetery.
Anna "Sis" Jackson was born January 21, 1930, in Shreveport, Louisiana to John and Fay Spataro and died peacefully early on the morning of August 16, 2019.
Sis attended Fair Park High School where she met Mack Jackson, the absolute love of her life. They began their life together on September 5, 1948. They were the ultimate example of love and marriage for the next 63 years until his death in 2011.
Her purpose and passion in life was her family. It was reflected daily in the way she spent her everyday activities. Whether it was cooking a meal, holding her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, or attending ballgames and plays, she was always there to have fun and support her family. Sundays were especially reserved for her family. Pasta was always the dish. Prepared to perfection, it brought the family together every week. Sunday afternoons were for relaxing and watching sports. She loved a good football game.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles "Mack" Jackson, Sr.; her son, Charles Mack "Bud" Jackson, Jr.; and her parents, John and Fay Spataro.
She is survived by her daughter, Christina Jackson Irion; daughter-in-law, Sherry Jackson; sister, Marie Foley; grandchildren, Val Irion (Blair), Catherine Irion Thornton (Blake), Stephen "Drew" and Ben Jackson; great- grandchildren, John Hardin, Colin, and Andrew Irion, Caroline, Mary Mack, and Madeleine Thornton; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
She was selfless, she was strong, and she loved us with all her heart. We will miss her the same. We would like to thank the staff and residents of Montclair Park for loving her and becoming her second family in the last few years.
Honoring her as pallbearers are John Atkinson, Barney Dawson, Ronnie Feducia, Tim Foley, Lynn Geneux, and John Plengemeyer.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials may be made to Holy Angels, 10450 Ellerbe Rd, Shreveport, LA 71106 or the .
Published in Shreveport Times on Aug. 19, 2019