Anna Jean Autrey Ross
Ms. Anna Jean Autrey Ross was born June 27th, 1940 to the late Mr. Alex H. Autrey, Sr. and Ms. Lessie Black. She departed this life on Tuesday, May 5th, 2020.
She accepted Christ at an early age and was baptized at Valencia Church by Rev. S. Miles in 1949.
Anna married the love of her life Mr. James Ross Jr. in 1967 and to this union there were four children.
Following in the footsteps of her mother, Anna graduated from nursing school in May 1976 and began a rewarding career serving as a Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN).
Anna worked tirelessly serving many others and providing needed care to her patients. Anna's service not only touched the lives of those within the United States but shared her love and art of Nursing abroad in Germany while following her beloved husband as he served his country.
After many years of nursing practice, Anna retired from Nursing in 1989 to begin providing loving full-time care and support to her disabled grandson, Kyle.
Anna was an active member of the Paradise Baptist Church under the leadership of Rev. Dr. Robert C. Hudson. Anna served faithfully in the Senior Mission department, she was an active member of Sunday School, and a member of the Paradise Baptist Church Book Club.
Anna was preceded in death by her parents, Alex H. Autry, Sr. and Lessie Black; husband, James Ross, Jr.; daughter, Only A. Ross; 4 sisters, Jettie Lee Autrey, Donzetta Baker, Gretchian Earls, Coral J. Milton; five brothers, Alex H. Autrey, Jr., Richard Autrey, William "Billie" Ivory Autrey, Leslie "Joe" Autrey and Vernon Autrey.
Anna leaves to cherish her memory: daughter Demitrus Taylor, son, Kenneth W. Ross, daughter, Felicite N. Ross; seven grandchildren, James A. Ross, Kyle C. Salone, Derrick L. Taylor Jr., Dominique Ross, Ebony Westbrook, Zoe Ross, Kiara Tibbs; six great-grandchildren, Ambria Williams, Levi Jenkins, James A. Ross, Jr., Joseph Ross, Kai K. Ross, Sanai Westbrook, One brother, Flenard Autrey Sr., six sisters, Lessie B. Black, Pinkie Nichols, Peggy Autrey, Mattie M. Wilson and Vada Harris and a host of nieces, nephews, and many other relatives and friends.
