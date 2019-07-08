|
Annabelle Wheeler
Shreveport - Annabelle Wheeler Went home to be with the Lord July 5th, 2019 after 94 years here among her family and friends.
Services will start with a Visitation from 5 - 7 PM, July 9th. The Funeral will be held at 2:00 PM on Wednesday, July 10th. Each will take place at Hill Crest in Haughton, LA.
She was born May 20th 1925 in Clover Bend Arkansas, where she was raised on a farm and in the Lord. In 1944 she enlisted in the U.S. Army Nursing Cadet Corps, where she became a Registered Nurse. She worked until her retirement: First, at Confederate Memorial Hospital and then, LSU-HSC, in Shreveport, LA, in the Labor and Delivery unit. She was the First-Smiling-Face, THOUSANDS of new born babies saw, as they came into this world! She loved them all.
She was a devoted wife to her husband of 64 years, Jack Wheeler; a wonderful mother to her two Children: Judy and Kelly; and a loving grandmother to her four grandchildren. She always tried to make everyone feel welcome that came in her home. She was a lover of babies, animals, birds, travel, gardening, and church hymns sung in Praise to the Lord.
She was preceded in death by: her parents, Delford and Alma Tyree; her husband, Jack Marion Wheeler; her daughter, Judith Collum; her sister, Rubye Edwards; brother, Delford Tyree, Jr.; and her grandson, Trey Collom. She is survived by: her son, Kelly and wife Sharon; her three granddaughters: Sarah, Kellie, and Hannah Wheeler; and a large extended family of brother-in-laws and sisters-in-laws; nephews, nieces, as well as her church family at Airline Drive Church Of Christ.
Annabelle was a kind, gentle, Christian, lady. A Great Mother and Friend, along with being an exemplary Servant to the Lord. She will be missed by all who knew her.
Published in Shreveport Times on July 8, 2019