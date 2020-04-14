|
|
Anne Bayliss Montgomery
Shreveport - Anne Bayliss Montgomery died on Monday, April 13, 2020 following a lengthy illness. She was the epitome of a lady with impeccable style and sense of fashion. Beneath her genteel manner and petite stature was a keen mind, a deep reservoir of strength and tenacity, and an indomitable spirit. Anne was born on December 27, 1927 and grew up as a child of the Great Depression. She was a life-long resident of Shreveport attending Queensboro Elementary School, Fair Park High School and Centenary College after her oldest children started school. She graduated Magna Cum Laude with a B.A. in Biology.
On October 3, 1946, she married the love and light of her life, F. Jerry Montgomery following his return from service in World War II. They lived the high ideals of the Greatest Generation working hard to make a better world for themselves and others. Together, they sacrificed and saved for many years to buy what became their family business, Chevyland. They travelled the world together with their favorite spot being Pebble Beach on the California coast.
Anne knew well the truth of the words of the great hymn, "For all the Saints": "Thou was their Rock, their Fortress, and their Might." She sought her Savior daily, reading the liturgical lessons of The Daily Office and God Calling. The covers were worn and tattered, and always by her bedside. Anne faithfully worshiped at St. Mark's Cathedral for over 60 years. While her membership remained at St. Mark's, she enjoyed worshipping with her son, oldest daughter, and grandchildren at First United Methodist Church in her latter years.
For many years, Anne said she was too young to be "Grandmother." However, that sentiment changed once grandchildren began to arrive. They became the object of her affections and a great source of pride. She fondly referred to being a Grandmother as the "dessert of life."
Anne was preceded in death by her husband, F. Jerry Montgomery; her parents, Anne and Julian Bayliss; her in-laws, Mae and Frazier Montgomery; her sister, Helen Litton and her husband, Bill; her sister, Becky Veteto, and her husband, Vete; her brother, James (Sonny) Bayliss and his wife, Sheri; her sister-in-law, Judy Bayliss; and her brother-in-law, Perry Montgomery.
She is survived by her son, Jerry K. Montgomery and his wife, Allison and their children: John Montgomery, and his wife, Ashley; Mary Ivon Cofer, and her husband, John; Robert Montgomery, and his wife, Annie; and Margaret Anne Montgomery; her daughter, Nancy Montgomery; and her daughter, Leah Craft, and her husband, Corey, along with Leah's children: Gage, Frazier, and Mae Horn, and their father, Steve Horn. Her surviving siblings are Bernard Bayliss, and his wife, Becky, Judy Bryant, and her husband, Bill, and Sam Bayliss, and his wife, JoAnne; a sister-in-law, Ruth Montgomery Kinder, and a host of nieces and nephews.
The family wishes to thank her constant and loving companions Lisa Winbush, Wanda Williams, Tootsie Glover, Jean Thomas, and Janet Brooks who offered daily comfort and care. Words seem inadequate to express our heartfelt gratitude for their valiant commitment to her as well as their notable sacrifices in the midst of the recent spread of COVID-19. We would also like to thank Brenda Ellis, Christine Sweet, Delores Banks, and Hazel Gibson, who cared for Anne diligently in the early days of her illness. Others who have assisted us and made the load of care much easier are: our friends at The Resource Louisiana, LLC, the staff of The Oaks of Louisiana, Beverly Mitchell, who has been a faithful friend and constant presence in the lives of the Montgomerys for many years, Cathy Little, who enabled Anne to maintain her weekly beauty shop routine even after becoming ill, and Peggy Salley, whose wise counsel and close friendship meant the world to Anne and her family.
Due to the current restrictions resulting from the coronavirus pandemic, the immediate family will observe a private graveside ceremony. At a later date, the family will schedule a memorial service at St. Mark's Cathedral. Memorials to honor Anne's life may be made to St. Mark's Cathedral School, 2785 Fairfield Avenue, Shreveport, LA 71104 or to the Eternal Flame of First United Methodist Church, P. O. Box 1567, Shreveport, LA 71165.
Published in Shreveport Times from Apr. 14 to Apr. 17, 2020