Hill Crest Memorial Funeral Home
601 US Highway 80 East
Haughton, LA 71037
(318) 949-9415
Memorial service
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mark's Episcopal Cathedral
Shreveport, LA
Shreveport - A Memorial Service for Mrs. Anneliese Brewster will be held at 11:00 am on Tuesday, May 28, 2019, at St. Mark's Episcopal Cathedral in Shreveport, Louisiana. A reception will follow the service in the church parlor.

Mrs. Brewster passed away at home on Tuesday, May 21, 2019. She was born on July 17, 1928, to Mr. Johann Bernhard Thuringer and Marie Anna Steinbauer Thuringer in Nuremberg, Germany.

The lives of the Thuringer family were interrupted with the commencement of WWII. As a child, young Anneliese witnessed the ravages and losses of war. Shortly after the war she married an American serviceman, Cecil Kurthwood Brewster, and they moved to Alexandria, Louisiana, for several years where she made many lifelong friends. She and her family moved to Shreveport in 1953. She worked for A T & T for 25 years before retiring.

Anneliese had a passion for flowers and loved to spend time in her garden and feeding hummingbirds and butterflies, all of which she dedicated to the glory of God. She was generous in spirit and action to all with whom she came in contact. She loved people and attracted many friends from all walks of life.

Anneliese is preceded in death by: her biological parents; her brother Rudolph Thuringer, a military medic who was killed on the Russian front; her stepbrother, Wilhelm Rosfler, who was lost on the Russian front; her stepmother, Marie Thuringer; her husband, Cecil; and a son, Michael Wayne Brewster. She is survived by: her children, Karen (Billy) Schamerhorn, Rudy (Sharon) Brewster, and Deborah (Bill) Hall; six grandchildren, Christopher (Davina) Brewster, William G. (Kristen) Hall, Alexander Hall, Christian Hall, Misti (Robert) Brewster Horrell, and Michelle Brewster; and one great granddaughter, Lyla Paige Hall.

The family wishes to thank: her longtime friend, Joan Carthrum; St. Mark's clergy, staff, and Stephen Ministry Program; the caregivers from Lifepath Hospice; her sitters; and many friends who remembered her with kindness. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to The , and St. Mark's Episcopal Cathedral.
Published in Shreveport Times from May 26 to May 28, 2019
