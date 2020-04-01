Resources
Annelle Johnston Clayton

Shreveport -

Mrs. Annelle Johnston Clayton passed away the morning of Saturday, March 28, 2020, due to natural causes. Born on April 3, 1926, in Carthage, Mississippi, but raised in Madison, Mississippi, she went to college at the University of Mississippi where she earned a B.B.A. and was a member of the Tri-Delta sorority. It was at Ole Miss where she met and later married her loving husband, Norman Clayton, on December 22, 1947. After moving several times due to Norman's service in the Navy during the Korean War and the Naval Reserves, they settled in Shreveport, where they raised their family. Norman and Annelle were active and long-time members of the First Presbyterian Church in Shreveport and took part in teaching Sunday School classes and many other church activities. After a brief career with Delta Airlines in Shreveport, Annelle focused her attention on raising their family and attending all of their activities and sporting events. She loved her family above all else, but some of her fondest personal memories were of being a Tri-Delt at Ole Miss and supporting Norman in his days in the Navy and at his job with Arkansas Louisiana Gas Company. Annelle's smile and loving spirit will be missed by all.

Annelle is preceded in death by her loving husband Norman of 60 years and their daughter, Annelle Clayton Blanchard. She leaves behind her son, Jimmy and his wife, Leslie Clayton of Plano, Texas, and eight grandchildren, their respective spouses and three great-grandchildren, Evan and wife, Kelly Clayton of Dallas, Claire Clayton of Dallas, Ian and Morgan Blanchard and children, Riley and Rhodes of New Orleans, Anna Lauren and husband, Carl Lawson of New Orleans, Ashlyn and husband, Clark Alsfeld and son, George of Charleston, South Carolina, Caitlyn and husband, Ben Chaplain of New Orleans, Alyssa and husband, Chris Prosser of Frisco, Texas, and Alexandrea Bourquein of Beaumont, Texas.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to First Presbyterian Church of Shreveport, Louisiana, 900 Jordan St, Shreveport, LA 71101.
Published in Shreveport Times from Apr. 1 to Apr. 2, 2020
