Services
Heavenly Gates Funeral Home
1339 Jewell Street
Shreveport, LA 71101
318-222-8010
Resources
More Obituaries for Annie Gray
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Annie Lee Gray

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Annie Lee Gray Obituary
Mrs. Annie Lee Gray

Shreveport - Celebration of life service for Mrs. Annie Lee Gray, 93, will be 11 a.m., Saturday, September 21, 2019 at Living Hope of New Zion B.C., 5804 Southern Ave. Interment will follow at Carver Cemetery. Family visitation will be from 7 to 8 p.m., Friday at Living Hope of New Zion B.C.

Mrs. Gray entered into eternal rest on September 7, 2019 after a brief illness.

She is survived by 2 daughters, 7 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren, 1 god daughter, 1 god son-in-law, 1 brother, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Published in Shreveport Times on Sept. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Annie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now