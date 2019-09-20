|
|
Mrs. Annie Lee Gray
Shreveport - Celebration of life service for Mrs. Annie Lee Gray, 93, will be 11 a.m., Saturday, September 21, 2019 at Living Hope of New Zion B.C., 5804 Southern Ave. Interment will follow at Carver Cemetery. Family visitation will be from 7 to 8 p.m., Friday at Living Hope of New Zion B.C.
Mrs. Gray entered into eternal rest on September 7, 2019 after a brief illness.
She is survived by 2 daughters, 7 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren, 1 god daughter, 1 god son-in-law, 1 brother, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Published in Shreveport Times on Sept. 20, 2019