Annie Lee White



Annie Lee White, known to many of us as Ann or Sug, was born on May 5th, 1941 in Belcher, LA to the late Emzie Head and Mattie Pearl Head. To this union six children were born, Floyd, Andrew, (aka Teapot), Leroy, Annie, Marie (aka Carrie), and Diane.



Annie retired from AT&T as a machinist, where she worked for 20 years. She opened "Around the Clock Day Care". Earlier in life she received a certificate in cosmetology. She was also an avid softball player.



On Wednesday, August 19th, 2020, Annie went home to be with Jesus. Early in life, she asked Christ into her heart. She completed her membership class and was a faithful member of Life United Church for 15 years. She also worked in the nursery.



She was preceded in death by her father Emzie Head, mother Mattie Pearl Head, and brothers Floyd and Leroy Head.



Annie is survived by her husband Arthur Leon White III, her children Diane McNeil, Joanne Clark, Lorenzo (Ricky) McNeil, Donald (Don) Romby, Patsy Ann McNeil Dawson, Robert McNeil; sisters and brothers, Clarence Head, Marie Hamilton and Diane Thomas; her grandchildren Topeka McNeil, Tracarlos McNeil, and Trina Seals with a host of in-laws, nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives, and friends.









