Services
Heavenly Gates Funeral Home
1339 Jewell Street
Shreveport, LA 71101
318-222-8010
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
New Bethel MBC
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
12:00 PM
Starlight B.C.
Armstead, LA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Annie Richardson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Annie Mae Richardson


1928 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Annie Mae Richardson Obituary
Mrs. Annie Mae Richardson

Shreveport - Celebration of Life services for Mrs. Annie Mae Richardson, 91, will be 12 noon, Saturday, July 6, 2019 at Starlight B.C., Armstead, La. Interment will follow at Starlight Cemetery. Family visitation will be from 6 to 7 p.m., Friday at New Bethel MBC.

Mrs. Richardson entered into eternal rest on June 28, 2019.

She is survived by her son; Willie (Deborah) Richardson, daughter; Valry Carroll, 10 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Published in Shreveport Times on July 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now