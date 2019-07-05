|
Mrs. Annie Mae Richardson
Shreveport - Celebration of Life services for Mrs. Annie Mae Richardson, 91, will be 12 noon, Saturday, July 6, 2019 at Starlight B.C., Armstead, La. Interment will follow at Starlight Cemetery. Family visitation will be from 6 to 7 p.m., Friday at New Bethel MBC.
Mrs. Richardson entered into eternal rest on June 28, 2019.
She is survived by her son; Willie (Deborah) Richardson, daughter; Valry Carroll, 10 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Published in Shreveport Times on July 5, 2019