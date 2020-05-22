|
|
Annie Ruth Hopkin Earl
Port Neches, TX - The family of Annie Ruth Hopkin Earl announces her homegoing on May 16, 2020. She was born to Molton and Emma Dee Hopkin on April 15, 1920 in Harrison County, Texas. She was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years Malcolm D. Earl, infant son, Donovan and her four siblings, Jennie Bell Mayfield, Hulon Hopkins, Herschell Hopkin and Thelma Lenton St. Andrew. She is survived by four sons: Terry Earl and wife Elaine of Port Neches, Texas; Arville Earl and wife Shelia of High Point, North Carolina; Derrell Earl and wife Iris of Lawrenceville, Georgia; Dwight Earl and wife Joyce of Carpentersville, Illinois. Ten grandchildren: Jody Earl, Pineville, Louisiana; Jamye Keith Earl, Colorado Springs, Colorado; Jennifer Cassidy, Lancaster, South Carolina; Jared Hinson, Austin, Texas; Alan Earl, Dixon, Missouri; Amy Breedlove, Mountain View, California; Dina Cleveland, Jefferson, Georgia; Anita Griffin, Lawrenceville, Georgia; Matt Earl, Lawrenceville, Georgia; Beth Earl, Chicago, Illinois. Twelve great-grandchildren and one great-great- grandchild. She was loved by many beyond those listed and was proud to be called Mom/Grandma/Grannie by them all. She always had a smile on her face, laugh in her voice, and a story to tell. Most of the good times were around the table with food. She loved fried chicken and watermelon. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Those wishing to give a memorial gift may give to Procter Baptist Church, Port Arthur, Texas; The Salvation Army; Samaritan's Purse or a charity of your choosing.
Published in Shreveport Times from May 22 to May 24, 2020