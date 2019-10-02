|
Anthony Joseph Rinaudo
Shreveport - Anthony Joseph Rinaudo (A.J.) was born on July 31, 1927, and left this earth on September 28, 2019. He fought the good fight, defeating colon cancer in 2002, a heart attack in 2012, and a broken neck in 2016. His body finally gave out at the ripe old age of 92, having outlived his parents, his sister, and two of his brothers.
Graveside services with military honors will be held at 11:00, Thursday, October 3, 2019, at St. Joseph Cemetery, 2300 Texas Ave., Shreveport, LA.
A.J. entered the U.S. Army following the end of World War II, serving in Germany as a photograph/ film developer. When he left the army, he returned to his home town of Shreveport, LA, went to school, and became a plumber. He worked for Giglio Plumbing for over 30 years, retiring in 1992. Somewhere in there, he married his one true love, Nancy Kinkennon Rinaudo; they went on to produce nine children who survived into adulthood.
A.J. and Nancy loved to dance; they discovered square dancing in 1992 and were members of the Activ-8ers. They traveled as far away as Colorado to attend dances.
A.J. kept moving all his life; when he wasn't at work, he could be found helping friends and neighbors with their plumbing needs, walking around his neighborhood, or making sure his own kids' pipes were clear. He hated to sit still; even when holding a fussy baby, he would be walking or bouncing it on his shoulder.
A.J. was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph Phillip (J.P.) Rinaudo and Sarah (Sadie) Defatta Rinaudo, his sister, Angeline Katherine Rinaudo, his brothers, Samuel Joseph Rinaudo and Joseph Phillip Rinaudo, Jr., and his infant children Miriam and Michael. He is survived by his brother, Vincent Joseph Rinaudo (V.J.), his wife of 65 years, Nancy Kinkennon Rinaudo, and his nine children: Jeanne Rinaudo Parker (Larry), Daniel Rinaudo (Roianna), Elaine Rinaudo Pool (Richard), Christopher Rinaudo (Wanda), Peter Rinaudo (Dee), Andrew Rinaudo (Brenda), Anna Rinaudo Benton (Edward), Celia Rinaudo Daugherty (Curtis), and Michelle Rinaudo Fuselier (Scott). His legacy lives on in his 17 grandchildren and eight (so far) great-grandchildren.
In celebration of his life, the family requests that funeral guests wear bright colors, rather than black, to commemorate a life well lived.
