Archer Leland Gwinn, Jr.
Shreveport, LA - A Funeral service celebrating the life of Archer Leland Gwinn, Jr. will be held Friday, August 23, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Rose-Neath Funeral Home, 1815 Marshall St, Shreveport, LA. A visitation at 1:00 p.m. in the chapel will precede the service. Officiating will be Rev. Dr. Carl Rhoads of First United Methodist Church of Shreveport. Burial will follow at Forest Park East, 3700 St. Vincent Ave.
Archer Leland Gwinn, Jr. was born May 21, 1934 in Shreveport, Louisiana to parents Archer Leland Gwinn, Sr. and Adelle Beidenharn Gwinn, and passed away Saturday, August 17, 2019.
Leland was a graduate of C.E. Byrd High School and in 1962 was honored as the JC Young Man of the Year in Texarkana, Texas. He took pride in being involved in the community by serving on the board of the Shreveport/ Bossier Tourism Department, East Texas Chamber of Commerce, East Ridge Country Club, American Red Cross and several other civic duties. Leland's great-uncle, Joe Biedenharn, grandfather, Ollie Biedenharn and their brothers were the first to bottle Coca-Cola in Vicksburg, Mississippi where Leland was the third generation working in the family business.
Leland was an avid sportsman loving to hunt and fish with his brothers, Delton and Jerry, sons, Roy and Lee and many friends. He and Rita took many fun trips with their Golfing Group.
Leland was preceded in death by his parents and his son, Archer Leland Gwinn, III.
He is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Rita Roy Gwinn; son, Robert Roy Gwinn and wife, Diana; brothers, Jerry Gwinn and wife, Adair of Alexandria, LA and Delton B. Gwinn and wife, Mary Ellen of Texarkana, TX and cousin, Earl Denney and wife, Sandy of Wichita Falls, TX.
Serving Leland as honorary pallbearers will be Nathaniel Moss, Charles Robinson and Lee Gwinn.
Special thanks to Nathaniel Moss for his many years of helping Leland plant his garden and Rev. Dr. Carl Rhoads, First United Methodist Church of Shreveport, for faithfully visiting Leland and Rita.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations be made to First United Methodist Church of Shreveport Senior Adult Homebound Ministry, 500 Common Street, Shreveport, LA 71101 or .
Published in Shreveport Times on Aug. 22, 2019