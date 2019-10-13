|
|
Archie Leon Shelton
Shreveport, LA - Shreveport, LA - Funeral services for Archie L. Shelton, 72, will be held at 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at Rose-Neath Southside Chapel with Reverend Karl Daigle officiating. Burial will follow in Centuries Memorial Park. Friends may visit Tuesday, October 15, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 PM, a rosary will be recited at 7:30 pm at the funeral home Tuesday.
Archie was born May 9, 1947 in Shreveport, LA and passed away on October 12, 2019 in Shreveport. He retired, after 42 years, from the Overton Brooks VA Medical Center in Shreveport. He was a member of the Sacred Heart Catholic Church and attended the St. Jude Catholic Church. Archie was a loving husband, father and grandfather, and his world was his grandchildren, Darcy, Isabella and Megan.
Archie was preceded in death by his parents, Sidney and Edna Causey Shelton, Sr.; wife of 28 years, Joe Ann Shelton; brothers, Sidney Ray Shelton, Jr. and Jerry Don Shelton. Left to cherish his memory are his daughters, Melanie and Mark Gassiott and Tiffanie Shelton; brother, Wayne Shelton and three grandchildren.
Honoring Mr. Shelton as pallbearers will be: Joe Gassiott, Mark Gassiott, Justin Gould, and Mark Nelson.
The family would like to say a special thank you to Dr. Liu and the nurses and staff of the Life Care Hospital.
Published in Shreveport Times from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2019