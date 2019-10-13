Services
Rose Neath Funeral Homes Inc. - Southside Chapel
2500 Southside Drive
Shreveport, LA 71118
(318) 687-1256
Resources
More Obituaries for Archie Shelton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Archie Leon Shelton

Add a Memory
Archie Leon Shelton Obituary
Archie Leon Shelton

Shreveport, LA - Shreveport, LA - Funeral services for Archie L. Shelton, 72, will be held at 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at Rose-Neath Southside Chapel with Reverend Karl Daigle officiating. Burial will follow in Centuries Memorial Park. Friends may visit Tuesday, October 15, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 PM, a rosary will be recited at 7:30 pm at the funeral home Tuesday.

Archie was born May 9, 1947 in Shreveport, LA and passed away on October 12, 2019 in Shreveport. He retired, after 42 years, from the Overton Brooks VA Medical Center in Shreveport. He was a member of the Sacred Heart Catholic Church and attended the St. Jude Catholic Church. Archie was a loving husband, father and grandfather, and his world was his grandchildren, Darcy, Isabella and Megan.

Archie was preceded in death by his parents, Sidney and Edna Causey Shelton, Sr.; wife of 28 years, Joe Ann Shelton; brothers, Sidney Ray Shelton, Jr. and Jerry Don Shelton. Left to cherish his memory are his daughters, Melanie and Mark Gassiott and Tiffanie Shelton; brother, Wayne Shelton and three grandchildren.

Honoring Mr. Shelton as pallbearers will be: Joe Gassiott, Mark Gassiott, Justin Gould, and Mark Nelson.

The family would like to say a special thank you to Dr. Liu and the nurses and staff of the Life Care Hospital.
Published in Shreveport Times from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Archie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Rose Neath Funeral Homes Inc. - Southside Chapel
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Rose Neath Funeral Homes Inc. - Southside Chapel
Download Now