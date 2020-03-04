Services
Guntersville Church Of Christ
800 Gunter Ave
Guntersville, AL 35976
(256) 582-2494
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Guntersville First United Methodist Church
Guntersville, AL
Celebration of Life
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
4:00 PM
Guntersville First United Methodist Church
Guntersville, AL
Archie Leverne "Buddy" Daily


1939 - 2020
Archie Leverne "Buddy" Daily Obituary
Archie Leverne "Buddy" Daily

Archie Leverne "Buddy" Daily passed away peacefully on March 1, 2020, after a lengthy illness. A Louisiana native, Buddy was born on February 3, 1939 in Many and lived in Shreveport until 1976, when he was transferred to Edmond, Oklahoma with Kerr-McGee Chemical Corporation. After retiring, Buddy and his wife of over 56 years, Mary Katherine "Kitten" Daily, moved to Alabama and called Guntersville home for over 17 years.

Buddy is survived by his widow Kitten and brother Robert; children Katherine Daily Beckett and spouse Todd, Kelli Daily Gonzales and spouse George; and Collier Daily and spouse Larriaun; grandchildren Brandon Beckett, Mairi Katherine Beckett, Jordon Brown, Jonathan Brown, David Guthrie, Stephanie Scialdone, and Michael Guthrie; and several great-grandchildren.

A celebration of life service will be held at Guntersville First United Methodist Church in Guntersville, AL on Friday, Mar. 6 at 4 p.m. with family visitation at 3 p.m.
Published in Shreveport Times from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2020
