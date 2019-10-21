|
|
Ardith R. Thompson
Shreveport, LA - Funeral services honoring the life of Ardith R. Thompson will be held at 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at Broadmoor Baptist Church, Memorial Chapel, 4110 Youree Drive, Shreveport, Louisiana. Officiating the service will be Dr. Larry Williams. Visitation with the family will be held prior to the service at 1:00 p.m. in the church parlor. A private family burial will follow the service.
Ardith R. Thompson was born, May 22, 1925 in Pierce, Nebraska to Eric and Anna Retzlaff and passed away Sunday, October 20, 2019 in Shreveport, Louisiana.
For 65 years, Ardith was a dedicated member of Broadmoor Baptist Church, where she was involved in all aspects of church life. Her wonderful faith was an inspiration to all who knew her. She was an avid bridge player and a homebuilder in Shreveport for 20 years. She was always proud to say, after she married, she never lived in a house that she did not design and build herself.
Ardith was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Emmett Clanton Thompson, Jr. and son, Leon P. Thompson.
She is survived by two sons, Robert C. Thompson and wife, Susan, and B. Phillip Thompson and wife, Catherine; grandchildren, Taylor Leigh Walker and husband Cameron, Kenzie Thompson, C. Phillip Thompson and wife, Laura, Christopher P. Thompson and wife, Leigh Ann, and Andrew S. Thompson and wife, Whitney, and seven great-grandchildren, Anna, Phillip, Thomas, Archer, Nash, Lex and Aston Thompson.
Honoring Ardith as pallbearers will be C. Phillip Thompson, Christopher P. Thompson, Andrew S. Thompson, Cameron Walker, Phillip C. Thompson and Thomas Thompson.
The family suggests memorials be made to Broadmoor Baptist Church, 4110 Youree Drive, Shreveport, LA, 71105.
The family would like to express their sincere appreciation to Dr. Jonathan Davis, Dr. Iqbal Singh, Dr. Jason Mook, and caregiver, Tajah Harris for their excellent care and compassion.
Published in Shreveport Times from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2019