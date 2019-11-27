|
|
Arlis Charles Frizzell
Ida - Arlis Charles Frizzell, 88, of Rodessa, LA passed away on November 25, 2019, at his home in Ida, LA. Funeral services and visitation will be at First Baptist Church of Rodessa on Saturday, November 30, 2019, starting at 10:30 a.m. with the service beginning at 11:30 a.m. Officiating the service is Rev. Dale Wooten, with Masonic rites performed by the Masonic Lodge of Ida, LA.
Interment will follow in Munnerlyn Chapel Cemetery.
Arlis was born in Prescott, AR to Flem and Myrtle Frizzell on March 4, 1931. He lived in Rodessa for most of his life where he was a member of the Rodessa Baptist Church. Arlis loved his church, his family and friends, and loved being outdoors hunting and fishing.
He is preceded in death by his parents; his wife of 66 years, Peggy McDonald Frizzell; his son, Charles Michael Frizzell; and his five siblings. He is survived by his wife, Jacqueline Ann Hicks Frizzell; and daughters, Debbie Frizzell Forrest (Tony) of Benton, LA, Donna Frizzell Blackburn of Mira, LA; step-daughter, Kelly Hicks Coker (Will) of Ida, LA; and step-son, James Mark Hicks of Bivens, TX. Arlis is also survived by ten grandchildren, Dr. Kerry Tynes (Jason) of Shreveport, LA, Kelly Adams (Mark) of Ashburn, VA, Heather Whaley (Justin) of Bossier City, LA, Tuesday Houston (Matt) of Blanchard, LA, Jessica Frizzell (Allen Tubbs) of Vivian, LA, TJ Forrest (Meagan) of Bossier City, LA, Colton Frizzell (Chelsea) of Vivian, LA, Matthew Frizzell of Blanchard, LA, Cory Blackburn and Sarah Blackburn of Houston, TX; and his twelve great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Colton Frizzell, TJ Forrest, Matthew Frizzell, Jason Tynes, Justin Whaley, Matt Houston, Corey Blackburn, and Allen Tubbs.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the First Baptist Church of Rodessa.
You may offer condolences to the family by visiting www.hillcrestblanchardchapel.com.
Published in Shreveport Times from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2019