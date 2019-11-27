Services
Hill Crest Memorial Funeral Home
601 US Highway 80 East
Haughton, LA 71037
(318) 949-9415
Resources
More Obituaries for Arlis Frizzell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Arlis Charles Frizzell

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Arlis Charles Frizzell Obituary
Arlis Charles Frizzell

Ida - Arlis Charles Frizzell, 88, of Rodessa, LA passed away on November 25, 2019, at his home in Ida, LA. Funeral services and visitation will be at First Baptist Church of Rodessa on Saturday, November 30, 2019, starting at 10:30 a.m. with the service beginning at 11:30 a.m. Officiating the service is Rev. Dale Wooten, with Masonic rites performed by the Masonic Lodge of Ida, LA.

Interment will follow in Munnerlyn Chapel Cemetery.

Arlis was born in Prescott, AR to Flem and Myrtle Frizzell on March 4, 1931. He lived in Rodessa for most of his life where he was a member of the Rodessa Baptist Church. Arlis loved his church, his family and friends, and loved being outdoors hunting and fishing.

He is preceded in death by his parents; his wife of 66 years, Peggy McDonald Frizzell; his son, Charles Michael Frizzell; and his five siblings. He is survived by his wife, Jacqueline Ann Hicks Frizzell; and daughters, Debbie Frizzell Forrest (Tony) of Benton, LA, Donna Frizzell Blackburn of Mira, LA; step-daughter, Kelly Hicks Coker (Will) of Ida, LA; and step-son, James Mark Hicks of Bivens, TX. Arlis is also survived by ten grandchildren, Dr. Kerry Tynes (Jason) of Shreveport, LA, Kelly Adams (Mark) of Ashburn, VA, Heather Whaley (Justin) of Bossier City, LA, Tuesday Houston (Matt) of Blanchard, LA, Jessica Frizzell (Allen Tubbs) of Vivian, LA, TJ Forrest (Meagan) of Bossier City, LA, Colton Frizzell (Chelsea) of Vivian, LA, Matthew Frizzell of Blanchard, LA, Cory Blackburn and Sarah Blackburn of Houston, TX; and his twelve great-grandchildren.

Pallbearers will be Colton Frizzell, TJ Forrest, Matthew Frizzell, Jason Tynes, Justin Whaley, Matt Houston, Corey Blackburn, and Allen Tubbs.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the First Baptist Church of Rodessa.

You may offer condolences to the family by visiting www.hillcrestblanchardchapel.com.
Published in Shreveport Times from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Arlis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -