Mr. Arthur Cooper "Lil Boy" Gilliam
Shreveport - Celebration of life service for Mr. Arthur Cooper "Lil Boy" Gilliam, 65, will be 2:30 p.m., Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Pleasant Hill B.C., 4750 Lakeshore Dr. Interment will follow at Lincoln Cemetery. Family visitation will be from 7 to 8 p.m., Friday at Pleasant Hill B.C.
Mr. Gilliam entered into eternal rest on February 28, 2020.
He is survived by his wife; Margie Critton Gilliam, sons; Derrick, Alnecco (Cherise) and A.C. Gilliam, daughters; Shelby and Brooke Gilliam, 1 sister; Shirley Spears, 1 brother; David Cooper, 6 grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Published in Shreveport Times from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2020