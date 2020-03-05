Services
Heavenly Gates Funeral Home
1339 Jewell Street
Shreveport, LA 71101
318-222-8010
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
7:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Pleasant Hill B.C.
4750 Lakeshore Dr.
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
2:30 PM
Pleasant Hill B.C
4750 Lakeshore Dr
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Arthur Gilliam
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Arthur Cooper "Lil Boy" Gilliam

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Arthur Cooper "Lil Boy" Gilliam Obituary
Mr. Arthur Cooper "Lil Boy" Gilliam

Shreveport - Celebration of life service for Mr. Arthur Cooper "Lil Boy" Gilliam, 65, will be 2:30 p.m., Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Pleasant Hill B.C., 4750 Lakeshore Dr. Interment will follow at Lincoln Cemetery. Family visitation will be from 7 to 8 p.m., Friday at Pleasant Hill B.C.

Mr. Gilliam entered into eternal rest on February 28, 2020.

He is survived by his wife; Margie Critton Gilliam, sons; Derrick, Alnecco (Cherise) and A.C. Gilliam, daughters; Shelby and Brooke Gilliam, 1 sister; Shirley Spears, 1 brother; David Cooper, 6 grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Published in Shreveport Times from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Arthur's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -