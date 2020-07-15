Arthur George "Jug Head " Hardy



October 27, 1955- July 13th 2020



On Monday, July 13th 2020, Arthur George Hardy AKA "Jug head" a loving brother, uncle, cousin and friend passed away peacefully at the age of 64. Arthur was born October 27, 1955 in Shreveport, La. to Mattie Hardy and Earnest Houston. He grew up in Shreveport and attended Bossier High School, leaving briefly to live in Dallas, Texas and Denver, Colorado. Returning to live out his life in Shreveport. He was a member of Greater Hope Baptist church in Shreveport.



Jug head as he was fondly called had a passion for people; he never met a stranger wherever he went. He was known for his kindness and compassion for children. He often bought candy and always had treats on hand for the children that lived in the neighborhood. Jug head was preceded in death by his grandparents Beulah and Buddy Hardy of Elm Grove La, his father, Earnest Houston and mother Mattie of Shreveport.



He is survived by his brothers, Dana Hardy (wife Lois) of Phoenix Arizona, Ronnie Hardy of Shreveport and Sister Yvonne Hardy of Houston. Uncles, Louis Fuller of Princeton La., Robert George (wife Ruby) of Dallas, TX. A number of cousins, nieces and nephews and friends. On July 15th Arthur will be cremated and a memorial and "Celebration of his Life" will be held at a later date due to the recent pandemic.









