1/1
Arthur George "Jug Head" Hardy
1955 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Arthur's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Arthur George "Jug Head " Hardy

October 27, 1955- July 13th 2020

On Monday, July 13th 2020, Arthur George Hardy AKA "Jug head" a loving brother, uncle, cousin and friend passed away peacefully at the age of 64. Arthur was born October 27, 1955 in Shreveport, La. to Mattie Hardy and Earnest Houston. He grew up in Shreveport and attended Bossier High School, leaving briefly to live in Dallas, Texas and Denver, Colorado. Returning to live out his life in Shreveport. He was a member of Greater Hope Baptist church in Shreveport.

Jug head as he was fondly called had a passion for people; he never met a stranger wherever he went. He was known for his kindness and compassion for children. He often bought candy and always had treats on hand for the children that lived in the neighborhood. Jug head was preceded in death by his grandparents Beulah and Buddy Hardy of Elm Grove La, his father, Earnest Houston and mother Mattie of Shreveport.

He is survived by his brothers, Dana Hardy (wife Lois) of Phoenix Arizona, Ronnie Hardy of Shreveport and Sister Yvonne Hardy of Houston. Uncles, Louis Fuller of Princeton La., Robert George (wife Ruby) of Dallas, TX. A number of cousins, nieces and nephews and friends. On July 15th Arthur will be cremated and a memorial and "Celebration of his Life" will be held at a later date due to the recent pandemic.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Shreveport Times from Jul. 15 to Jul. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Good Samaritan Funeral Home
2200 Laurel Street
Shreveport, LA 71133-3585
(318) 221-7337
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Good Samaritan Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved