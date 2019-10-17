Services
Boone Funeral Home - Bossier Chapel
2156 Airline Drive
Bossier City, LA 71111
(318) 742-5361
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Boone Funeral Home - Bossier Chapel
2156 Airline Drive
Bossier City, LA 71111
Memorial service
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Boone Funeral Home - Bossier Chapel
2156 Airline Drive
Bossier City, LA 71111
Graveside service
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
2:00 PM
Rocky Branch Cemetery
Rocky Branch, LA
Arveal Bayles Smith Obituary
Arveal Bayles Smith

Bossier City - Arveal Bayles Smith, 99 years young went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on October 15, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Billy O. Smith, parents Sam and Annie Dumas Bayles of Point, Louisiana, three brothers, and three sisters. She is survived by her three sons: Mike (Paula) Smith of Chattanooga, Tennessee, Ron (Kathleen) Smith of Dauphin Island, Alabama, and Jerry (Sandra) Smith of Bossier City, Louisiana; her three grandsons, Randy (Susan) Smith, Jeffery (Jackie) Smith, and Richard (Heather) Smith; her ten great grandchildren all of who she loved dearly and numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be at Boone Funeral Home on Friday, October 18, 2019 starting at 10:00 AM followed by a memorial service at 11:00 AM officiated by Brother Billy Crosby. A graveside service will be held at 2:00 PM at Rocky Branch Cemetery in Rocky Branch, Louisiana.

Honorary pallbearers will be Randy Smith, Jeffery Smith, Richard Smith, Jake Smith, Ben Smith, Luke Smith, Owen Smith, and Wyatt Smith.
Published in Shreveport Times from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2019
