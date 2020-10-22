1/1
Audrey Louise Burleson Berry
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Audrey's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Audrey Louise Burleson Berry

Shreveport, LA - Mrs. Berry was born February 27, 1931, in Sulphur, LA, and died peacefully at Magnolia Manor in Shreveport on October 8, 2020.

Audrey was preceded in death by her husband of 49 years, Carroll Moore Berry; her parents, Kermit Keith "Happy" Burleson and Louise Amora Davis Burleson; and five siblings, Charles G. Burleson, K. K. "Bud" Burleson, Jr., Beverly Tilley, Margaret Clark, and Elise Beeler.

She is survived by her son, Carroll Alan Berry and wife, Erin, of Shreveport; brother, Nolan W. Burleson, of Hackberry, LA; as well as many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

The first of seven children, Audrey was born in Sulphur Mines, LA, to "Hap" and "Mokie" Burleson. After graduating from Sulphur High School in 1948, Audrey enrolled at Louisiana State University. In 1950, she moved to Shreveport where Mrs. Naomi Crockett - her aunt - owned a fashionable dress shop in the Washington-Youree Hotel. Through Aunt Naomi, Audrey was introduced to Shreveport society. While continuing her studies in interior design at Centenary College and Northwestern State College of Louisiana, Audrey worked as an interior decorator and buyer for Trickett's and Bewley's furniture stores.

In 1951, on a blind date, Audrey met Carroll Moore Berry of Mansfield, LA. They were married on October 16, 1952, at Noel Memorial Methodist Church. Audrey and Carroll adopted their only child, Carroll Alan Berry, in 1967. Audrey was a devoted mother who made every day a learning experience. When Alan was old enough to be a Cub Scout, Audrey led the effort to establish Pack 6 at St. Mark's Day School. Having been active in scouting since the 1950s, Audrey was awarded the Silver Beaver in 1981. Whether it was with the Boy Scouts of America, the Shreveport Boy Choir, or the C. E. Byrd High PTA, she and her husband always supported their son and his activities.

Audrey was a long-time member of First United Methodist Church, as well as the church's Four Square Bible Class.

The family extends their deepest gratitude to the caregivers and staff of Magnolia Manor Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Shreveport Times from Oct. 22 to Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Rose-Neath Funeral Home-Shreveport
1815 Marshall Street
Shreveport, LA 71101
(318) 222-0348
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Rose-Neath Funeral Home-Shreveport

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved