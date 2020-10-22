Audrey Louise Burleson BerryShreveport, LA - Mrs. Berry was born February 27, 1931, in Sulphur, LA, and died peacefully at Magnolia Manor in Shreveport on October 8, 2020.Audrey was preceded in death by her husband of 49 years, Carroll Moore Berry; her parents, Kermit Keith "Happy" Burleson and Louise Amora Davis Burleson; and five siblings, Charles G. Burleson, K. K. "Bud" Burleson, Jr., Beverly Tilley, Margaret Clark, and Elise Beeler.She is survived by her son, Carroll Alan Berry and wife, Erin, of Shreveport; brother, Nolan W. Burleson, of Hackberry, LA; as well as many nieces, nephews, and cousins.The first of seven children, Audrey was born in Sulphur Mines, LA, to "Hap" and "Mokie" Burleson. After graduating from Sulphur High School in 1948, Audrey enrolled at Louisiana State University. In 1950, she moved to Shreveport where Mrs. Naomi Crockett - her aunt - owned a fashionable dress shop in the Washington-Youree Hotel. Through Aunt Naomi, Audrey was introduced to Shreveport society. While continuing her studies in interior design at Centenary College and Northwestern State College of Louisiana, Audrey worked as an interior decorator and buyer for Trickett's and Bewley's furniture stores.In 1951, on a blind date, Audrey met Carroll Moore Berry of Mansfield, LA. They were married on October 16, 1952, at Noel Memorial Methodist Church. Audrey and Carroll adopted their only child, Carroll Alan Berry, in 1967. Audrey was a devoted mother who made every day a learning experience. When Alan was old enough to be a Cub Scout, Audrey led the effort to establish Pack 6 at St. Mark's Day School. Having been active in scouting since the 1950s, Audrey was awarded the Silver Beaver in 1981. Whether it was with the Boy Scouts of America, the Shreveport Boy Choir, or the C. E. Byrd High PTA, she and her husband always supported their son and his activities.Audrey was a long-time member of First United Methodist Church, as well as the church's Four Square Bible Class.The family extends their deepest gratitude to the caregivers and staff of Magnolia Manor Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.