Osborn Funeral Home - Shreveport
3631 Southern Avenue
Shreveport, LA 71104
318-865-8426
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 11, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Osborn Funeral Home - Shreveport
3631 Southern Avenue
Shreveport, LA 71104
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
Heritage Missionary Baptist Church
Bossier City, LA
View Map
Audry Dale (A.d.) Shelton Sr. Obituary
Audry Dale (A.D.) Shelton Sr.

Bossier City - Mr. Audry Dale Shelton (A.D.) Sr., 91, passed away on Friday, June 7, 2019 at 2:40 p.m. after a lengthy illness. Visitation will be held from 5 until 7 p.m. on Tuesday, June 11, 2019, at Osborn Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be held June 12, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Heritage Missionary Baptist Church, Bossier City, LA with Pastor Cole Melton of Heritage Missionary Baptist Church officiating. Interment will follow at Centuries Memorial Park.

Mr. A.D. Shelton Sr. was a native of McLeod, TX and a resident of Bossier City, Louisiana. He was a member of Heritage Missionary Baptist Church, Fraternal Order of Police, American Legion Post 14, and volunteered many years with the United Way.

Mr. A.D. Shelton was preceded in death by his wife of 56 years, Constance Shelton and parents C.A. Shelton and Evelyn Shelton. He is survived by his two daughters Tina Hickey and husband Mike; and Leesa Blue and husband Bruce; four sons Dale Shelton Jr. David Shelton, Curtis Shelton and wife Denise; and William Shelton and wife Krissy; 16 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren, one sister Linda Doyle and four brothers, Ted Shelton, C.L. Shelton, David Shelton and Mike Shelton.

Pallbearers will be grandsons Rickey Blue Jr, Bruce Blue Jr, Nicholas Shelton, Alex Shelton, Colton Hickey, Austin Shelton and Michael Shelton. Honorary pallbearers will be Ted Shelton, C.L. Shelton, David Shelton and Mike Shelton, brothers.

The family requests that memorials be made in lieu of flowers to St Jude Children's Hospital.

The family would like to express their sincere appreciation to the doctors and nurses of Willis-Knighton, Dr. Raj Gandhi, and the Bloom of Bossier.
Published in Shreveport Times on June 9, 2019
