August S. Zeller Jr.
formerly of Shreveport - August S. Zeller Jr. 93, formerly of Shreveport, LA., joined God the Holy Trinity June 11, 2019. He was born December 17, 1925, of the late August S. Zeller, Sr. and Genevieve Porath Zeller. A veteran of World War II, he later attended Louisiana State University before joining the emerging 1950's workforce in the oil and gas industry.
A truly committed Roman Catholic, he was the most earnest and committed man anyone will ever know. As the father of five, he later moved to Houston, TX., where he lived the remainder of his life.
He was preceded in death by his aforementioned parents, grandson Jerry Gunn, numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, great aunts, and great uncles.
He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Beverly Smith Zeller, daughters Elizabeth A. Gunn and husband Phillip Gunn, Wendy E. Baimbridge and husband Larry Baimbridge, Diana Bishop, sons Jeffery A. Zeller and wife Brenda Zeller, Patrick G. Zeller and spouse Sabri Sansoy, grandsons Aaron Calderon, Kody Gunn, and granddaughter Meagan Zeller.
Gus was an avid reader, in particular of the history of Christianity and other faiths. As a Knights of Columbus and a 25-year member of St. Leo the Great Catholic Church, he taught comparative faith in religious education classes. He was a true friend and one of the kindest men to ever have lived.
Flowers should be sent to Brookside Funeral Home 13747 Eastex Frwy. Houston, TX 77039. Visitation is from 5 to 7 P.M., Monday, 6/17/19 followed by a Rosary from 7 - 8 p.m. Funeral Mass is 11 am, 0/18/19 at St. Mary Magdalene at 527 S. Houston Ave. Humble, TX 77338. Burial is 11 am 6/22/19 at Centuries Memorial Park located at 8801 Mansfield Rd. Shreveport, LA 71108.
Published in Shreveport Times on June 18, 2019