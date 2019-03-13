Services Rose-Neath Funeral Home-Shreveport 1815 Marshall Street Shreveport , LA 71101 (318) 222-0348 Resources More Obituaries for Avis Volentine Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Avis VanHooser Volentine

Shreveport/Dixie, LA - Services celebrating the life of Avis Van Hooser Volentine, 101, will be held at 2:00 p.m., Thursday, March 14, 2019, at Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church in Homer, LA. Mrs. Volentine was very proud of the fact that she was the oldest member of the congregation. Officiating will be Rev. Danny Baskin and Rev. Bill Foster. The family will receive friends following the service.



Mrs. Volentine was born April 22, 1917, in Athens, LA to Edd Van Hooser and Lessie Chandler Van Hooser, the third of seven children. She was a long-time resident of Caddo Parish and died March 10, 2019, at Colonial Oaks in Bossier City, LA.



Mrs. Volentine graduated from Athens High School where she enjoyed playing on the basketball team. She met her husband Floyd when he helped her up off the floor during a game. She was married to Floyd Volentine on September 15, 1934, in Arcadia, LA. In 1942, Mr. and Mrs. Volentine moved to Dixie, LA, where they lived until his death in 2002. Mrs. Volentine was a homemaker and served as the bookkeeper and helpmate for the family farm for many years. In the evenings, Mrs. Volentine would write her farm diary entries listing all farm work accomplished each day: planting, harvesting, care of cattle, auction barn days, and weather conditions. She was a long-time member of the Belcher United Methodist Church in Belcher, LA. Mrs. Volentine was an active member of the Caddo Parish Cowbelles Association, as well as the state and national Cowbelles organizations. Mr. and Mrs. Volentine enjoyed traveling across the country for both business and pleasure. Near retirement, they bought a weekend home on Lake Claiborne and became members of the Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church where they shared many friendships. Mrs. Volentine created beautiful needlepoint projects which were shared with family and friends and these are treasured heirlooms. She enjoyed baking cookies for the family's 'snack time' and making 'Christmas goodies' for her family and friends.



Mrs. Volentine was predeceased by her husband of sixty-seven years, Floyd E. Volentine Jr., in February 2002; her parents; and two sisters, Gladys Abercrombie and Clarice Bramlett; and her brother, Murry Van Hooser.



She is survived by her son, Ray and wife Leah Volentine of Dixie, LA; daughter, Beverly and husband Joe Copeland of Homer, LA; and daughter, Pat Mooty of Marshall, TX; granddaughters, René Volentine McDonald and husband, Gary, of Shreveport, LA; Cathy Copeland Driscoll of Homer, LA; grandsons, Mike Volentine and wife, Debbie, of Dixie, LA; David Volentine and wife, Jo Claire, of Shreveport, LA; Jim Mooty and wife, Paula, of Hallsville, TX; and Greg Mooty of Hallsville, TX; numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. Also surviving Mrs. Volentine are two sisters, Marie McGhee of Port Orange, FL and Shirley McMillin of Carthage, MS; and one brother, Murriel Van Hooser of Sedona, AZ.



Serving as pallbearers will be great-grandsons, Kevin Volentine, Wesley Volentine, Matthew Volentine, Christopher Volentine, Patrick McDonald, and Jesse Morris.



A private burial will be held prior to the memorial service.



A special thanks to Pearl Knuckles of Belcher, LA, for her years of friendship to Mrs. Volentine and the entire Volentine family.



The family would like to thank Colonial Oaks Senior Care Center and Nursing Staff for their wonderful care of Mrs. Volentine, and as anyone there knows, she was known for "giving orders."



In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials may be made to Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church, 3647 Hwy. 146, Homer, LA 71040, or to Louisiana Methodist Children's Home, P.O. Box 929, Ruston, LA 71273-9976.



