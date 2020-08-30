Barbara "Bobbie" AcurioBossier City - Barbara Diane O'Neill Acurio of Bossier City, LA passed from this earth on Sunday, August 30th, 2020 after an eight-year battle with Alzheimer's.Barbara (Bobbie) grew up in Jacksonville, Florida and moved to Hollywood, Florida for her senior year of high school. She soon met the handsome neighbor, Charlie Acurio with whom she fell in love and married shortly after her high school graduation in 1957. They moved back to Jacksonville Florida where they started their young family. In Jacksonville, there were three Barbaras on their street, so to differentiate herself from the others, she picked up the nickname Bobbie by which she is known today.The Acurios moved to the Shreveport-Bossier area in 1964 where Bobbie was very active with the Ladies Guild of St. Catherine Catholic Church and then with St. Mary of the Pines Catholic Church.She later did accounting work for nearly 30 years at several businesses, finishing her career as the business manager at Airline Baptist Church.Bobbie was undeniably dedicated to her family; actively involved in the lives of her three children supporting whatever activity in which they participated. And she was wholeheartedly devoted to her husband of 61 years.She is preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Charles Thomas Acurio; her parents, Frank, and Carolyn O'Neill; sister, Francis O'Neill Conger; and her eldest son Chuck Acurio. We cherish the fact that they are now joyfully reunited.Bobbie is survived by her son, Dr. Michael T. Acurio and Courtney Batts of Benton, LA; daughter, Michelle Acurio Kyle and husband Kevin of Houston, TX; She has grandchildren aplenty; Michael Acurio Jr. and wife Ashley, Adam Acurio and wife Isabel, Alex, Jacob and Caiden Acurio, Kendall, Cade and Claire Kyle. She also was blessed with four great-grandchildren, Ella Kate and Gigi Acurio and twins Braylen and Parker Acurio.A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at St. Jude Catholic Church in Benton, LA. Celebrating the Mass will be Father Karl Daigle. Interment will follow at Rose-Neath Cemetery. Visitation will be prior to the Mass beginning at 12:00 p.m. until the time of the service.The family would like to thank the staff at The Blake in Bossier City where she has been a resident for the past two years. The love and care she received there was a comfort for her family for which we are forever grateful.