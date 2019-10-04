|
Mrs. Barbara Ann Carroll Samuels
Shreveport - Homegoing Celebration for Barbara Ann Carroll Samuels will be held on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at 12 noon at St. Mark Baptist Church Grand Cane, Louisiana. Rev. Alvin Mays, Pastor of Willow Chute Baptist Church, Shreveport, Louisiana will be officiating. Her Body will lie in State on Friday, October 4, 2019 from 12 noon until 7p.m. Family Hour will follow from 7p.m.til 8p.m. at Carroll Temple Church of God in Christ 1945 Laurel Street, Shreveport, Louisiana where Elder Alfred Ray Carroll serve as pastor.
Barbara Ann Carroll Samuels departed this life peacefully on September 25, 2019 after a lengthy illness. She was born on December 11, 1954 in Shreveport, Louisiana to the late Elder Primus Carroll and Laverne Holmes Carroll. She was the oldest child of eight children. Barbara was a 1973 honor graduate of Captain Shreve High School. She graduated from Draughon Business College in Shreveport, Louisiana.
Barbara touched the lives of many people, she was an outstanding seamstress and was loved by everyone she met. She confessed Christ at an early age and was baptized at St. Mark Baptist Church by the late Rev. Charlie Henry. Barbara was a member of 80th Street Church of God in Christ where Supt. Stephen Bradley was her pastor. After marrying her husband in 1975, she united with him at St. Mark Baptist Church. She was an Educator for many years with the Caddo Public Schools. She worked for many years at First United Methodist Church. She was an Eastern Star and she worked in the Mission Department at St. Mark Baptist Church.
Barbara proceeded her Father and Mother in death; Elder Primus Carroll Jr., Laverne Holmes Carroll and her brother Billy Wayne Carroll. She also proceeded two brother in laws in death George Samuels and Donald Ray Samuels. She Leaves to Cherish her husband of 44 years; Deacon Seborn Samuels, two daughters; Licia Samuels-Matute (Luis) of Dallas, Texas, Sametria Samuels (Louis Elie), three grandchildren; Kaile Smith, Maddox Matute, Mason Matute. Two brothers; Elder Alfred Ray Carroll, Rory Carroll (Tremendous), four sisters; Judy Monroe (Franklin), Brenda Pier (Graylon), Dr. Velma Jean Carroll, Michele Carroll. Two sister in laws; Barbara Dean (Sam) of Palmdale, California and Brenda Samuels (Louis) of Houston, Texas. And numerous Nieces, Nephews, Aunts, Uncles and Cousins.
The family would like to thank all of the Medical Facilities involved in the care give to Barbara.
Published in Shreveport Times on Oct. 4, 2019