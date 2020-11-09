Barbara (Babs) Barnhill Deaver
Shreveport, LA - A graveside service honoring the life of Barbara (Babs) Barnhill Deaver will be held at 10:00 a.m., Thursday, November 12, 2020 at Chapelwood Memorial Gardens in Vivian, Louisiana. Officiating the service will be Steve Riall. Visitation will be held Wednesday, November 11, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. at Rose-Neath Funeral Home, 1815 Marshall Street, Shreveport, Louisiana.
Barbara (Babs) Barnhill Deaver was born in Shreveport, Louisiana on July 14, 1951 and peacefully joined our Lord and Savior on Sunday, November 8, 2020.
Babs was a lifelong resident of Blanchard, Louisiana. She was a 1969 graduate of Northwood High School where she met and married her high school sweetheart.
Left to cherish her memory are her husband of 51 years, Corky Deaver; two daughters, Tonya Deaver Herbert and husband, Mark and Amy Deaver McLendon and husband, Raymond and five grandchildren who were her pride and joy, Paul Herbert and wife, Caydence, Jessi and Tori Herbert, and Colt and Casey Lynn McLendon.
Babs loved the Lord and was a prayer warrior for many. After retiring from Caddo Parish Schools where she worked at Jack P. Timmons Elementary School, she continued to serve her community as a substitute teacher at Blanchard Elementary. She loved being with children however, her greatest joy in life was being "Grandma".
Honoring her as pallbearers will be her grandsons, sons-in-law, brother-in-law, Craig Deaver, and family friend, Paul Brownlee.
The family asks in lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Babs' name to her favorite charity, Shriner's Children's Hospital
, Attn: Development Office, 3100 Samford Ave, Shreveport, LA 71103.