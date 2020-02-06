Services
Aulds Funeral Home
7849 E. Kings Hwy
Shreveport, LA 71115
318-797-8124
Shreveport - Visitation for Barbara will be at 10 a.m. on Sat., Feb. 8, in the parlor of First Baptist Church Shreveport, followed by a service led by Rev. Ronney Joe Webb in Frost Chapel at 11 a.m., and graveside service at Forest Park Cemetery. She is survived by her husband, Harry Townsend; her two children, Leslie and Chancellor Townsend; sister, Renae Brummett and husband Don; and two nieces, Robin and Karen Brummett.

https://www.auldsfuneral.com/obituary/barbara-townsend
Published in Shreveport Times from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2020
