Barbara D. Hobbs
Shreveport - Barbara D. Hobbs, 89, of Shreveport, Louisiana died December 28, 2019, after an extended illness.
Barbara was born on June 13, 1930 in Wichita, Kansas and was the only daughter of Ernest M. Mendell and Beatrice Corrine Mendell. She grew up in Wichita, graduated from East High School and earned a graduate degree from Wichita State University in English and Journalism. In her Senior undergraduate year, she was president of her sorority. After graduating, she taught high school English in Sedgwick, Kanas, returning to Wichita where she met and married Harry Hobbs, Jr., formerly of Shreveport. Harry's work required them to relocate many times, taking them from Oklahoma City to Houston, Dallas, Tampa, Southern California, then back to Houston where they lived for 19 years before making their final move to Shreveport in 1999.
Through the years, Barbara enjoyed her many moves, setting up new houses, getting involved in the local communities and, together with Harry, making many lasting friendships in each city. Barbara loved to travel. She especially enjoyed accompanying Harry on his many business trips around the world and was a treasured "business partner", helping to entertain his business customers and their many friends, particularly in Houston, New Orleans and London. She used to jokingly comment that she felt as comfortable in London as she did in Houston. She was also active in many organizations including PTA, where she received a lifetime membership in the Texas State Chapter, The Auxillary in Tampa serving as Chair of their Annual Fund raiser, and as an active member of the Society of Petroleum Engineers Auxiliary in Houston.
After their final move to Shreveport, Barbara and Harry renewed old friendships and made many new friends whom she treasured. Together they joined the First Methodist Church and became members of the Maida Mickle class. She loved her Sunday school family and was President of the class on two occasions. She also enjoyed their memberships in the Shreveport Country Club and The Eastridge Country Club, where she had many great memories.
She is survived by her husband, Harry; and three children, B. Michael Hobbs and his spouse, Jessica, of Dallas, Sally A. Hobbs of Shreveport and Edward Terrell (Terry) Hobbs and his partner, James, of Houston.
She was preceded in death by her parents; an older brother, William F. Mendell; and sister-in-law, Betty Mendell, of Dallas, Texas.
The Hobbs family would like to extend their deepest appreciation and gratitude to all of the wonderful caregivers in the North Pavilion at the Oaks of Louisiana Health Center especially Vanessa Jones who provided such loving and caring support to Barbara during her time there.
Funeral services will begin at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, January 2, 2020, in Couch Chapel, First United Methodist Church, in Shreveport with the Dr. Carl Rhoads officiating. A reception in the Hunter Building will immediately follow the service.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to the First United Methodist Church Eternal Flame, the or the .
Published in Shreveport Times from Dec. 30, 2019 to Jan. 2, 2020