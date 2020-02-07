Services
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020
1:30 PM - 3:00 PM
Graveside service
Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020
3:30 PM
Hill Crest Memorial Park Cemetery
Barbara E. Austin


1931 - 2020
Barbara E. Austin Obituary
Barbara E. Austin

Bossier City, La - A graveside service for Barbara E. Austin will be at 3:30 p.m. Sunday, February 9, 2020 at Hill Crest Memorial Park Cemetery. Officiating will be Rev. Calvin Hubbard of Barksdale Baptist Church. Visitation will be prior to the graveside, from 1:30 p.m. until 3 p.m., at Rose-Neath Funeral Home in Bossier City.

Barbara was born September 5, 1931 in Mansfield, LA and passed away February 7, 2020 in Bossier City, LA. She was a member of Barksdale Baptist Church and a homemaker.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Allen J. Austin, Jr.; son, Robert G. Austin; parents, Llewellyn and Lurline Moses Burrow and two brothers.

Barbara is survived by her son, Lynn Austin and wife, Dianne; daughter, Theresa Barnett and husband, Billy, all of Bossier City, LA; sister, Sylvia Waggoner of Madison, AL; brother, Michael Burrow and wife, Barbara of Beaumont, TX; grandchildren, Troy Austin and wife, Sunny, Chad Austin and wife, Alicia, Nathan Barnett, Angie Beard and husband, Rusty, Christy Sitter and great-grandchildren, Luke, Kate, Mason and Davis Austin and Anna Sitter.

Honoring Barbara as pallbearers will be, Troy Austin, Chad Austin, Nathan Barnett, Mike Burrow, Larry Scott and Larry Anderson.

The family suggests memorials may be made to , 3100 Samford Ave, Shreveport, LA or to Tunnel to Towers, 2361 Hylan Blvd, Staten Island, NY 10306.
Published in Shreveport Times from Feb. 7 to Feb. 9, 2020
