Aulds Funeral Home
7849 E. Kings Hwy
Shreveport, LA 71115
318-797-8124
Barbara Hartwell Obituary
Shreveport - Barbara Ann Hayes Hartwell, aged 73, passed away on Monday November 25, 2019 after a courageous fight against ovarian cancer surrounded by family and friends. She was born November 5, 1946 in San Diego California.

Ms. Barbara was preceded in death by her parents Polan Wayne Hayes Sr. and Estelle Marie Hogan Hayes. Left to cherish her memory is one daughter Nancy Marie Hartwell and one son Todd Allen Hartwell. One brother and sister-in-law, Polan Wayne Hayes Jr. and Dianne Crane Hayes. Nephews and nieces, numerous cousins, the VFW dancing crew, and multitude of longtime friends of the family. She was truly blessed by the love showered upon her.

Ms. Barbara graduated Fair Park High School in 1964. She spent a lifelong career of being a hairdresser. In her retirement years she loved to travel, her favorite trip was as a missionary to Hungary. Momma/Ma loved helping others and spent her entire life doing just that. Over the years she became "Mom" to many of her children's friends that no longer had a mother figure in their life.

Honorary Pallbearers will be her great nephews, great nieces, and one grand-dog.Mr. Nicholas Edmond Hayes, Mr. Christopher Wayne Hayes, Mr. Mitchell Justin Hayes, Ms. Taylor Dianne Hayes, Ms. Bailey Elizabeth Hayes and Ms. Sugar Belle Hartwell.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to The Organ Restoration Project at First Baptist Church 543 Ockley Drive, Shreveport, Louisiana, or the .

The family would like to personally thank each and every one that came by, sent food, sent cards of condolences, helped the family in anyway, and all the love, good vibes and prayers were all appreciated. Special thanks to the following Cousin Shirley Knight from Texas and Cousin Valerie Cline from Mississippi. My brother and I are truly humbled by your thoughtfulness.

A memorial service will be Wednesday November 27, 2019 at 1pm located at First Baptist Church, Frost Chapel, 543 Ockley Drive Shreveport Louisiana. Officiating will be Ronney Joe Webb.
Published in Shreveport Times from Nov. 25 to Nov. 26, 2019
