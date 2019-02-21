|
Barbara Jean Pate
Shreveport, LA - A Graveside Service celebrating the life of Barbara Jean Pate, 78, will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, February 23, 2019, at Memorial Gardens North, Blanchard, LA. Officiating will be Bro. Dale Sauls of First Baptist Church of Blanchard. The family will receive friends Friday from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Rose-Neath Funeral Home, 1815 Marshall Street, Shreveport, LA. Barbara was a loving wife and mother. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Blanchard. For many years she was a floral designer.
Barbara was born March 22, 1940 in Shreveport, LA to Jean Patterson Cobb and Harvey Baugard Cobb, Jr. and passed away at her home on February 19, 2019, in Shreveport, LA.
Left to cherish her memory is her husband of 60 years, William Thomas Pate, Jr.; and son, William Thomas Pate, III.
Published in Shreveport Times from Feb. 21 to Feb. 23, 2019