Services
Rose-Neath Funeral Home-Shreveport
1815 Marshall Street
Shreveport, LA 71101
(318) 222-0348
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Rose-Neath Funeral Home-Shreveport
1815 Marshall Street
Shreveport, LA 71101
View Map
Graveside service
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
Memorial Gardens North
Blanchard, LA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Pate
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara Jean Pate


1940 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
Barbara Jean Pate Obituary
Barbara Jean Pate

Shreveport, LA - A Graveside Service celebrating the life of Barbara Jean Pate, 78, will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, February 23, 2019, at Memorial Gardens North, Blanchard, LA. Officiating will be Bro. Dale Sauls of First Baptist Church of Blanchard. The family will receive friends Friday from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Rose-Neath Funeral Home, 1815 Marshall Street, Shreveport, LA. Barbara was a loving wife and mother. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Blanchard. For many years she was a floral designer.

Barbara was born March 22, 1940 in Shreveport, LA to Jean Patterson Cobb and Harvey Baugard Cobb, Jr. and passed away at her home on February 19, 2019, in Shreveport, LA.

Left to cherish her memory is her husband of 60 years, William Thomas Pate, Jr.; and son, William Thomas Pate, III.
Published in Shreveport Times from Feb. 21 to Feb. 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Rose-Neath Funeral Home-Shreveport
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Rose-Neath Funeral Home-Shreveport
Download Now