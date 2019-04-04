Barbara Joyce Simon



Keithville, LA - Funeral services for Barbara Joyce Simon, 85, will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, April 6, 2019 at Rose-Neath Southside Chapel. Interment will follow at Forest Park East Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Friday, April 5, 2019 at the funeral home.



Barbara was born March 18, 1934 in Bivins, TX and went to be with the Lord on April 2, 2019. She was a Caddo Parish School Board bus driver for 36 years. She greatly enjoyed driving her "special babies" for Holy Angels as well as local high school athletic teams.



Barbara was preceded in death by her parents, Floyd Sherman and Mildred Sherman Thomas, and son, Richard Allen Brooks, Sr. Left to cherish her memory are her husband of 56 years, Vernon Dale Simon; sons, Ricky Glenn Brooks (Kathy) and David DeWayne Brooks (Paula); daughter, Vickie Simon Baker-Kleinsasser (Frank); grandchildren, Richard A. Brooks, Jr., David Douglas Brooks, Robert B. Baker, James "L. G." Brooks, Joseph Dale Brooks, Kimberly Joyce Brooks, Michelle Alvarado, Laura Armstrong, Stephanie Searing Brooks, and Christy Baker; great-grandchildren, Ainsely R. Brooks, Aubrey Brooks, Kayla Bowersocks, McKenzie Bowersocks, and Destiny Armstrong.



Honoring Barbara as pallbearers will be Richard Brooks, Jr., Joseph Brooks, David Brooks, Robert Baker, and Frank Kleinsasser.



The family would like to give a special thanks to Dr. Deanna Donley, Dr. Robert C. Hernandez, the nurses of Willis-Knighton South and Stroke Unit at Pierremont, and staff at The Glen for all their care and support. Published in Shreveport Times on Apr. 4, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary