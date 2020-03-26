|
|
Barbara Lawson Dalton
Castor - Graveside services for Barbara Lawson Dalton, 87, of Castor, LA will be Friday, March 27, 2020 at 10:00 A.M. in Wimberly Cemetery, Ringgold, LA. Officiating will be Rev. Richard Twyman and Rev. Stephanie Kidd. Visitation will be at 9:00 - 9:30 A.M. at Rocket Funeral Home, Ringgold, LA. Friends, please understand that because of COVID 19 outbreak, we are encouraging you to go to the graveside instead of the funeral home. If you cannot make the graveside, know that we have to limit the number of people for visitation and the length of stay.
Barbara was born to Hugh Wimberly and Josie Neal Lawson, April 2, 1932 in Shreveport, LA. She graduated from Castor High School where, rumor has it, she excelled at basketball. After graduation, she furthered her education and obtained a degree in Business Administration. Barbara married the late Cid Dalton in August 1952. They lived in Shreveport until their retirement and then settled in Castor where they found enormous joy gardening and taking pride in their home.
Barbara, Mama, Mom, and "Barber" as she was so affectionately called by her grandson and great grandchildren, was an accomplished woman who thrived on achieving success. Barbara's first job was in Shreveport, working for the railroad in the administrative department. Afterwards, she joined Continental Oil Company (CONOCO) where she began her career and the love of working in the oil business. After CONOCO dissolved, her career in the oil business resumed at Tipco Oil Company, and it was during this phase of her career she became the first woman in Louisiana to be selected as Landman (Landwoman). Among the many entitlements associated with this title, it enabled her to facilitate negotiations between major oil companies and landowners to determine leasing rights. These were wonderful years for Mama and she truly loved all that she accomplished, but in the end, her family, her church, her close friends, and her home provided the happiest moments of her life. All animals were her friends as well as being part of her family. Although we will truly miss her, we take great comfort in knowing she lived a wonderful life - she travelled, she had a career she truly enjoyed, she gardened, she fished, she learned how to use the internet and in the same breath, she could ruin a good computer in less than three hours. She loved! She Lived!
She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Cid, in 2013. Left to cherish her memories include her sister, JoAnn Bess of Haughton, LA; daughters, Charron Santelices and husband, Ed of Leesville, LA and Cheryl Wickes and husband, Dutch of Dallas, TX; grandson, Michael Santelices and wife, Jennifer of Castor, LA; great grandchildren, Eli, Beau, and Brooke Santelices; and a number of other relatives and friends.
Pallbearers will be Ed Santelices, Michael Santelices, Eli Santelices, Beau Santelices, Eric Wardlaw and Pam Havard.
The family wishes to extend a heartfelt appreciation to Pam Havard and Eric Wardlaw for all the years of care and devotion to our mother through thick and thin, B. J. Pike for her extraordinary care of our mother, the members of Castor Methodist Church, and her many friends who visited her, prayed with and for her, and welcomed her into their lives.
"When someone you love becomes a Memory, those Memories become Treasures.
Published in Shreveport Times from Mar. 26 to Mar. 27, 2020