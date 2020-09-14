Barbara Lee Perkins BrianCoushatta, LA - Barbara Lee Perkins Brian went home to meet her Heavenly Father on September 12, 2020. She was born September 10, 1924 and had recently celebrated her 96th birthday with her family. Barbara was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She was never too busy or too far away to help one of her kids. She was a friendly face around Coushatta for many years. She was a friend to everyone she met and her compassion was without borders. Her love for animals was almost as great as her love for her family, maybe more. Greatest of all was her love for her Lord Jesus and her favorite past time was listening to preaching or gospel music. Whether you call her mother, Granny Barb, or friend, she will be missed but she leaves us all better for having had her in our lives.Barbara is preceded in death by her parents, Harry E. and Mary Beulah "Mayme" deVinna Perkins of Oklahoma, sisters Virginia Perkins Banker of Wisconsin, Mary Jeane Perkins of Oklahoma, daughter Carol Ann Brian of Coushatta and former husband Frank S. Brian of Zachary.She is survived by her daughters, Barbara Lee Floyd and her husband Bob of Lake Charles; Leslie Ann Smith and her husband Johnny of Coushatta; her son Robert Frank "Bobby" Brian and his wife Jackie of St. Francisville; grandchildren, Angel Giles (husband Corey), Amber Cannon, Amanda VanVeckhoven (husband Paxton), Tyler Cannon, Trent Cannon (Wife Sydney), Kristi Scharringhauser (husband Louis), Kari Calda, Kelly Bigwood (husband Josh), Rob Floyd (wife Alli), Mark Brian (wife Paula), Kelli Keith (husband Scott) and Sarah Brian. She also has 20 great grandchildren and one great great.There will be a time of visitation Tuesday evening September 15, 2020 from 7:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. with a private family service to follow. Burial services will be in Okmulgee, Oklahoma at a later date.The family would like to express their sincere appreciation to Dr. Wyche Coleman and staff at the Christus Coushatta Health Care Center and Specialty Rehabilitation Hospital in Coushatta, The Glen in Shreveport and Colonial Oaks Rehabilitation Center in Bossier City, LA, for their personal and professional care and dedication.