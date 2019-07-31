Services
Gorsulowsky Funeral Home - Vivian
1107 South Pine Street
Vivian, LA 71082
318-375-3339
Memorial service
Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019
1:30 PM
Ida United Methodist Church
Barbara Lloyd


1937 - 2019
Barbara Lloyd Obituary
Barbara Lloyd

Ida, Louisiana - Barbara Waters Lloyd, 82, of Ida, LA passed away on Sunday, July 28, 2019 after a long and courageous battle with several medical issues. A memorial service will be held at 1:30 pm on Sunday, August 4, 2019 at the Ida United Methodist Church officiated by Rev. Jerry Means.

Barbara was born to Dan Waters and Martelie Horton Waters on February 15, 1937 in Ida, LA where she lived all of her life. Mrs. Lloyd was a member of the United Methodist Church in Ida, where she was a member of the UMW. She thoroughly loved and enjoyed her church and church family. She worked for 25 years until retirement as the school cafeteria clerk at Herndon Magnet School. She enjoyed her Friday afternoons at the Ida Library, and her Tuesday Bingo games.

Preceding her in death were her parents, Dan and Martelie Waters, her husband Rusty Lloyd, and her daughter Cynthia Scudder. She is survived by her daughters, Renee Bonneau (Ron) of North Dakota and Deborah Lloyd (Tom Halley) of Shreveport, LA, her 6 grandchildren; Heather Green (James), Heath Harville, Jessica Bonneau, Tylla Halley, McKenzie Halley, and Shelby Scudder, her 2 great grandchildren, James and Emmett Wade, her 2 sisters Patsy Carnley (Murphy) of Mira, LA, and Dana Thornton (Larry) of Bussey, AR, and several nieces, nephews, and other relatives.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Ida United Methodist Church or a .
Published in Shreveport Times on July 31, 2019
