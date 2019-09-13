|
|
Barbara Phares
Many - Funeral services for Barbara Horton Phares, 86, of Many, LA, will be held on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at 10:00 AM at Warren Meadows Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Ray Spiller officiating. Burial will follow in the Many Cemetery. Visitation will begin on Friday, September 13, 2019, from 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM at Warren Meadows Funeral Home, Many, LA.
Barbara Horton Phares was born on Monday, November 14, 1932 in Shreveport, LA. She passed away on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at Natchitoches Regional Medical Center in Natchitoches, LA. She was preceded in death by her parents, D. M. Horton and Lillette Hastings Horton; and maternal grandmother, Nina Hastings; and sister, Rosemary Woody.
She is survived by her husband, Glen Gailor Phares of Many, LA; sons, Richard Phares and wife Kelly of Discovery Bay, Hong Kong and Kent Phares and wife Missy of Many, LA; one granddaughter, Bella Phares; sister Kay H. Smith of Monroe, North Carolina; along with a host of friends.
Pallbearers: Ken Craig, Jack Phares, Nathan Jenkins, Jeremy Costner, Jason Magnon and Mike Nichols.
Honorary Pallbearer, Bob Brown.
Published in Shreveport Times on Sept. 13, 2019