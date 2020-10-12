1/1
Barbara Tarver
1952 - 2020
Barbara Tarver

Shreveport - Services celebrating the life of Barbara Tarver, 67, will be held at 2:00pm on Thursday, October 15, 2020 at Centuries Memorial Park in Shreveport. Interment will follow.

Barbara Eileen Baker Tarver was born on November 15, 1952 and was called to her heavenly home on Friday, October 9, 2020 after a fearless fight with cancer. Barbara was Dale Earnhardt's biggest fan and spent much of her time watching the races with her loving husband, Tom. Along with watching Nascar, her days were spent loving on her babies - ShadowBoy and BellaGirl. She will be remembered for always voicing her opinion - often having a stern shell but a heart of gold.

Barbara was preceeded in death by her father, William Truluck Baker; mother, Stella Jensine Oksenholt Bridges; grandfather, Jens Nielsen Oksenholt Sr.; and grandmother, Josie Oksenholt.

Barbara leaves behind her loving husband of 20 years, Thomas Tarver; daughter, Christy Shelton; step-daughter, Cynthia Tarver Trujillo; brothers, Steven Bridges and Rick Bridges; sisters, Kathleen Mullen and husband Carl, Jeanne Williams and husband Sam, Tina Lee, Karla Gaudin; grandchildren, Tiffany, Rebecca, Ramon, Robin, and Ross; and numerous nieces, nephews, and great-grandchildren.

The family is grateful for the warm and compassionate care of the doctors and nurses at Willis-Knighton Medical Center and Willis-Knighton Cancer Center.

"Come to me, all you who are weary and burdened, and I will give you rest. Take my yoke upon you and learn from me, for I am gentle and humble in heart, and you will find rest for your souls. For my yoke is easy and my burden is light."

Matthew 11:28-30






Published in Shreveport Times from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Centuries Memorial Funeral Home
8801 Mansfield Road
Shreveport, LA 71108
3186864334
